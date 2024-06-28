IAM organises roving exhibition on “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao 2024”

MACAU, June 28 - To deepen the public and youth’s knowledge about the Macao community and strengthen their sense of belonging towards Macao, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will organise a roving exhibition on “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao 2024” for schools, associations and organisations from August to December 2024. A quiz game with prizes will also be launched with the exhibition. IAM has begun receiving applications for the activity and the public are welcome to take part in it.

There are a total of 19 routes in “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao”. IAM continues to deepen the public’s sense of recognition and belonging towards the Macao community and encourage them to “Love the country, love Macao” through the mentioned project. From August to December 2024, IAM will continue to organise the mentioned activity for schools, associations and organisations. The information about two selected routes, namely “Charitable Organizations” and “Footprints of Chinese Merchants of Macao”, will be featured in the roving exhibition.

In addition to an exhibition lasting two weeks held in a venue provided by the applicant organisation, the mentioned activity includes a quiz game. IAM will also provide a short video corresponding to the route featured as the theme of the exhibition for the applicant organisation to play at the exhibition. The mentioned content will help the participants learn more about the characteristics and stories of the community through text, images and games. After participants find the correct answers from the exhibition panels and complete the quiz paper, they should submit the quiz to the unit in charge of the venue to check the answers. They can get a souvenir if they answered the questions correctly. IAM has begun receiving applications for the activity and schools, associations and organisations are welcome to take part in it.

Furthermore, the mentioned activity will also be extended to the community. From 22 October to 26 November, the exhibition will be held in locations including Central da Taipa Park, Lou Lim Ioc Park, Luís de Camões Park, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and Areia Preta Urban Park, where exhibition panels will be placed for more members of the public to deepen their understanding of the “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao” and the content of the routes.

If the public have any enquiries about the mentioned activity, they can browse the Civic Education Resource website http://civicedu.iam.gov.mo or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.

A guided tour educational activity is also available in the “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao – Knowing about Macao” activity. Interested members of the public are welcome to register in the activity, in which they are led by a docent to take a walk on the streets and alleys featured in the different thematic routes, reminisce about the history of Macao, explore the footprints of famous people in the past and deepen their understanding of the Macao community. Public sessions and booked sessions of the mentioned guided tour activity are available. The public can browse the website of “Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao” website https://macaostreets.iam.gov.mo/ for more information.