3D CELL CULTURE MARKET SIZE WORTH USD 11.79 BILLION BY 2031 | CAGR 18.2%: Skyquest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Cell Culture Market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 1.31 billion in 2023 to USD 11.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The increasing burden of chronic diseases and medical illnesses such as multiple organ failure has led to a high demand for organ transplantation where a shortage of donors has led to the search for alternative solutions. The 3D cell culture system plays an important role in the generation of organoids and functional tissues for transplantation and pharmaceutical research practices. Additionally, companies are coming out with products that will greatly enhance the efficiency of prosthetics and prosthetics. For example, in June 2023, 3D BioFibR announced the launch of two new 3D bioprinting collagen fiber products (CollaFibR 3D scaffold and μCollaFibR) for 3D cell culture development.

Such efforts are driving the rapid growth of technological advances, knowledge sharing, and standardization of protocols, resulting in a wide range of 3D cell culture techniques. In addition, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and research institutes are collaborating to advance 3D cell culture technology.

Revolutionizing Drug Development: 3D Cultures Lead the Charge Over 5 Years

The following are the key 3D Cell Culture Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Increased drug approval in drug discovery and development:

Advanced drug testing: 3D cell cultures provide accurate models of human tissue, leading to better prediction of drug efficacy and toxicity compared to traditional 2D cultures

Cost and time efficiency: Increased predictive power reduces the cost and time associated with drug development by detecting ineffective drugs or toxicity earlier in the process

Advances in personalized medicine:

Patient-specific models: 3D cultures can be used to create patient-specific tissues, improving treatment regimens and personalized therapies.

Customized medicine: Accurate models will lead to better understanding and treatment of complex diseases like cancer, by tailoring treatment to individual patients’ cases.

Technological innovations:

Bioprinting: Advances in 3D bioprinting technology will enable the creation of complex tissue systems, facilitating research and medical applications.

Reimagining Healthcare: The 3D Cell Culture Revolution in 10 Years

Transforming health care:

Exercise: Performing fully functional exercises for transplantation, reducing dependence on donor organs.

Disease modeling: Developing complex and multilayered models of disease will transform understanding of disease mechanisms and lead to new therapies.

Major clinical applications:

Routine clinical applications: 3D cell culture and tissue printing may again have become common tools for assessing patient-specific responses to treatments in clinical settings.

Personalized drug testing: Widespread use of patient-derived 3D images for personalized drug testing and optimization.

Major Advances in Oncology:

Cancer research: Enhanced 3D culture models will greatly advance cancer research, enabling better tumor imaging and treatment.

Predictive oncology: real-time prediction of how tumors will respond to treatments, leading to more successful outcomes.

Connecting AI and Big Data:

Data-driven insights: Combining AI with big data analytics will enhance the interpretation of complex biological data generated by 3D culture, leading to new insights and discoveries.

Collaborative research: Increased international cooperation in research using 3D cultures will accelerate medical and scientific progress.

In July 2023, Canadian company 3D BioFibR secured an investment of approximately $3.52 million to expand its facility and introduce collagen fiber materials for 3D bioprints

In June 2023, Lonza entered a strategic partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to sponsor and develop Vertex's highly specialized insulin-producing, investigational stem cell-derived islet cell therapy for individuals with type 2 diabetes the acceleration to clinical trials.

Embracing the Future: 3D Cell Culture's Unstoppable Ascent

The availability of accurate and informative in vitro assays is a critical challenge for screening, toxicity, and applied safety testing 3D-printed cells provide cell growth, differentiation, and function great improvement. 3D culture models can only succeed by integrating several key fields, including materials science, cell biology, and bioreactor design. Technological advances have enabled the fabrication of 3D scaffolds that provide realistic representations for the in vivo environment. Although the 3D technique has not yet replaced the 2D model on a large scale, it has become easier to use and more routinely applicable, allowing researchers to turn to this technology and obtain better cell culture models.

