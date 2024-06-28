Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Projected to Surpass USD 114.30 Billion by 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market size was valued at USD 18.36 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 22.49 Billion in 2023 to USD 114.30 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.53% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Artificial intelligence is already shaping the world around us, and that trend is only set to increase. New technology which has recently made major strides beyond expectations flows through almost every industry, in one form or another, spurring innovation through transformative processes. But like most technological advancements, AI poses a variety of serious challenges, especially in cybersecurity.

Exploring the Promising Trends of AI in Cybersecurity Market

The following are the key Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The transformative power of AI tools like ChatGPT or Alphabet’s Bard is immense. Their creative capabilities can enable creativity, improve customer service, assist in decision-making, and much more.

Emerging Intelligence (AI) technologies such as the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) have gained traction in security, threat and response.

AI has seen a strong demand for relentless user authentication in behavioral biometrics. Industry stakeholders are expected to prioritize ML algorithms to leverage the potential of AI to enhance security intelligence. Growing privacy concerns the importance of AI-based cybersecurity solutions in the banking industry, and the frequency and complexity of cyber threats are factors driving market growth high. The market is expected to expand in response to the growing demand for security solutions.

Revolutionizing Threat Detection Future Impact in Next 4-5 Years

1. Early integration and adoption

Faster implementation: Companies across industries will rapidly integrate AI into their cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance threat detection and response.

Increased investment: Significant investment in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, driven by the increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks.

2. Enhanced risk detection and response

Proactive security management: AI will enable proactive cybersecurity management, allowing organizations to identify and respond to threats in real time.

Enhanced Threat Insights: Using machine learning, AI will analyze large amounts of data to identify patterns and anomalies indicative of cyber threats.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity Evolution Over the Next 10 Years

1. AI as the backbone of cybersecurity

Basic Technologies: AI drives all aspects of cybersecurity and will be the core technology from threat detection and prevention to incident response and recovery.

Ubiquity: AI-powered cybersecurity solutions will be ubiquitous, adopted by organizations of all sizes in every industry.

2. Next generation threat intelligence

Predictive Analytics: AI will use predictive analytics in advance of potential cyber threats, enabling proactive action to mitigate risks.

Global threat database: AI systems will help create a global threat database, facilitating real-time threat intelligence sharing and joint security strategies.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In June 2022, Cisco released plans to provide secure hardware systems through Cisco Security Hardware. The company prioritizes uncertainty and uses less invasive methods for risk-based authentication.

In July 2023, Wipro will launch ai360, an ecosystem of comprehensive, AI-first innovation, built on Wipro's 10-year investment in AI to embed AI into every tool, platform and solution, which are used internally and delivered to customers.

In November 2021, NVIDIA developed a zero-trust cybersecurity platform that enables cybersecurity industry players to lay the foundation for real-time security and protect customers' data centers.

In August 2022, Thoma Bravo was reportedly considering an acquisition of Darktrace. Meanwhile, DarkTrace has confirmed that discussions about access to the funding are beginning.

Embracing of the Future

AI can be a powerful ally in the fight against cyber threats, but its power must be used responsibly and safely. In navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities of this new digital frontier, a collaborative effort from all stakeholders is essential. In cybersecurity, AI is playing an increasingly important role in combating advanced cyber threats. With AI constantly learning from its data, new technologies embedded in AI systems and processes are increasingly important to identify the latest threats and prevent hackers from immediately exploiting new vulnerabilities.

