Stellar® Releases its Data Recovery Software for Android® with WhatsApp Recovery Capabilities

Stellar® releases its data recovery software for Android® with enhanced capabilities to recover lost or deleted WhatsApp data in a safe and accurate process.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar®, a global data care leader, announced the release of its upgraded data recovery software for Android® with added WhatsApp recovery capabilities. The new version is easy-to-use and has more features for efficient data recovery on Android devices. It supports Android® version 6 to the latest Android® version 14.

According to eMarketer, the number of WhatsApp users in the United States stands at a staggering 79.6 million. With a high volume of data being exchanged on WhatsApp every single day, there is also a high possibility of data loss. The situation can affect both individual and business users. To tackle this challenge, Stellar® has equipped its data recovery tool for Android with efficient WhatsApp recovery capabilities.

The upgraded version lets users easily recover WhatsApp data without the need to root the device. They can retrieve deleted WhatsApp conversations and attached media, along with photos, videos, music, contacts, call logs, etc. It supports recovery from internal memory, even without backup, for top Android® phone brands including Samsung, Motorola®, Google®, OnePlus®, Sony®, etc.

Stellar® Data Recovery for Android® recovers data lost due to various data loss scenarios, including accidental deletion, OS crash, device damage, broken screen, device not responding, etc. It also retrieves data from malware-infected Android® devices as well as recovers deleted files permanently removed from the 'Recently Deleted' folder.

“At Stellar, we are constantly elevating our data care solutions to meet the changing needs of the market. Keeping pace with the evolving technologies, we have upgraded the Stellar® Data Recovery for Android® software, offering a wide bouquet of features to cater to the growing and diverse needs of our user base,” said Mr. Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar®.

“Our products are a testimony to our commitment towards delivering trust that also resonates with our long-standing business ideology,” he further added.

Additionally, Stellar® has a range of data recovery products for other operating systems and devices such as Windows, Mac, and iPhone®. Some of its popular consumer products include Stellar® Data Recovery for Windows, Stellar® Data Recovery for Mac, Stellar® Photo Recovery, and Stellar® Data Recovery for iPhone®. The data recovery software for Windows and Mac recovers data from HDDs, SSDs, SD cards, and more. While photo recovery software recovers multimedia files from memory cards, flash drives, etc.

Pricing & Availability

The Stellar® Data Recovery for Android® software is available as a ‘Try-Before-You-Buy’ edition on the company’s website. Users can download the free trial without any registration. They can download it and scan and preview their data. The tool displays an augmented thumbnail preview of the recoverable files. Upon purchasing the software, users can select and save these files at any desired location on their system. Users can easily upgrade to a higher edition at any time.

About Stellar®

Established in 1993, Stellar® is a global data care leader. The ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair, and professional in-lab services. Stellar® combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions that fulfill niche and broad data care needs in enterprise and consumer segments. Stellar® is headquartered in India, with offices in New Jersey, the USA, and Europe.