Rainmaker Productions & SOLA Entertainment Embark on an Epic Ninja Journey in Adult Swim's NINJA KAMUI Prequel Game
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainmaker Productions and SOLA Entertainment are thrilled to announce the launch of NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS, an electrifying ninja action game based in the captivating world of the massively successful Adult Swim original anime.
Developed by G.rev, this highly anticipated title is now available on Nintendo Switch for $24.99 USD.
In NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS, race against the clock as you slash and shoot your way through hordes of henchmen and deadly ninjas as Tsukumo. The adventure begins as you uncover a sinister plot by AUZA to massacre his old ninja allies. Armed with his sword and "TYPE 0" boost gear, Tsukumo faces off against a cast of brutal ninja assassins - many of whom are from the NINJA KAMUI anime.
“NINJA KAMUI anime series has become a huge hit both on Adult Swim and on Max,” said Joseph Chou, CEO of Sola Entertainment. “We hope this game will continue to entertain the fans around the world. BE THE NINJA!”
NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS combines fast-paced combat, immersive storytelling, and stunning visuals to deliver an unforgettable ninja adventure with captivating side-scrolling arcade-style action gameplay. Dive into the mysterious "beginning" untold in the original anime.
NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS is available on the Nintendo Switch.
For more information, visit the official website, or follow us on X (@Rainmaker_Prod) and YouTube (@SolaGameworks-RainmakerPro).
©Rainmaker Productions ©G.rev Ltd. ©SOLA ENTERTAINMENT/Sunghoo Park
About Rainmaker Productions:
Based in Tokyo, Japan, Rainmaker Productions is a game development and publishing company within the Sola Entertainment Group, a world-leading multimedia production company specializing in producing anime and films based on original ideas and global IPs such as "Ghost in The Shell," "Rick and Morty," and "The Lord of The Rings."
About G.rev:
G.rev Ltd. is a Japanese entertainment software development company founded by former arcade division members of a major company. The company is currently dedicated to developing both arcade and home console games. Their notable works include "Border Down," "Under Defeat," and "Senko no Ronde.”
Rainmaker Productions Team
NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS Gameplay Trailer