Nature Positive (Environment Information Australia) Bill 2024 [Provisions] and related bills

AUSTRALIA, June 27 - Nature Positive related bills 2024

On 27 June 2024, the Senate referred the provisions of the Nature Positive (Environment Information Australia) Bill 2024, the Nature Positive (Environment Protection Australia) Bill 2024, and the Nature Positive (Environment Law Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2024 to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for report by 8 August 2024.



The closing date for submissions is 15 July 2024.



About this inquiry:

The Nature Positive (Environment Information Australia) Bill 2024 proposes to establish the Head of Environment Information Australia (EIA) as a statutory officer within the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The Nature Positive (Environment Protection Australia) Bill 2024 proposes to establish a statutory agency to be known as Environment Protection Australia, to be led by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Nature Positive (Environment Law Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2024 proposes to amend nine environmental laws to provide the CEO with a range of powers and functions under those laws, and to amend the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 to confer compliance powers on the EPA, introduce protection order and audit powers, and provide for the Minister and Secretary to delegate powers to the CEO of the EPA.