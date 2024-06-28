Video: What is Palliative Care?

Watch the video to learn how palliative care is comprehensive, interdisciplinary care for patients living with serious, potentially life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, with the goal of improving quality of life for both the patient and the family.

Why Does Palliative Care Matter?

This palliative approach to care prevents and relieves suffering through the early identification, assessment, and treatment of pain and other problems, whether physical, psychosocial or spiritual. Palliative care is delivered based on needs, not prognosis. It is appropriate at any age or any state of an illness and can be delivered along with curative treatment.

If you are still curious, download these documents for more information:

Is Palliative Care Right for me or a Loved one?

You never know when a serious, potentially life-limiting condition could happen. So start by asking your doctor about palliative care and if it may be right for you and your situation. Continue to read more common questions.