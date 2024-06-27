MTGPEA TEAM PAY COURTESY VISIT TO MALAITA PREMIER

The team from the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) pay a courtesy visit to the Premier of Malaita Provincial Government Hon Elijah Asiltaua on 27 June 2024.

The team includes, MTGPEA Permanent Secretary, Dr Derek Futaiasi, Director of Traditional Governance Chris Tabea, Chief Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Hegstad Koga, Chief Peace and Reconciliation Officer Clifton Aumae and MTGPEA Officers from Malaita Peace office.

During the courtesy visit, the MTGPEA team updated the Premier and his Provincial Secretary on the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) 100 days’ policy statements and the policy mandate under MTGPEA one of which is the Traditional Governance Bill and the need to work closely with the Fundamental Reform Sector at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

Within the first 100 days of the current government, the Fundamental Sector within OPMC will take the lead and work closely with MTGPEA to establish a Cabinet Subcommittee to deal with policy related issues regarding traditional governance, customary land and specific constitutional reforms relating to traditional governance and customary land

At the meeting it was highlighted and agreed that peace is an important undertaking for successful socio-economic and political development for the province. Also both parties talked about strategies to harness and ensure a continuous cordial working relationship between the MTGPEA and the province going forward.

The Premier also reiterated that his government is ready to work with the national government as its agent as is clearly articulated in the current Provincial Government Act.

Premier highlighted that preparations are underway for the purpose of reconciliation to set the records right with the national government, Chinese people in Honiara, the Honiara City Council, the people of Guadalcanal and business houses in Honiara against the backdrop of the December 2021 looting and riots in Honiara.

He thanked and commended the work of the Ministry in terms of providing mediation role and peace-building effort in Malaita Province, Further, the Premier acknowledged the need for more focus and work around policies relating to Peace-Conflict Impact Assessment (PCIA) especially on hotspot areas in Malaita that are ear-marked for development related undertakings. At the meeting both parties emphasized the importance of PCIA which is similar to Environmental Impact Assessment for further legislative recognition going forwards and recommended more work should be done on PCIA.

Also the Permanent Secretary and his team met with the Malaita Peace Office (Auki) to discuss some of the challenges facing the Auki Peace Office.

The Team is currently in Auki, Malaita Province to continue the consultation with the chiefs and traditional leaders from Kwara’ae, Langalanga, To’baita and East Kwaio on the Traditional Governance Bill. A purpose of this consultation is to gather views from traditional leaders and chiefs on existing structures of governance that have the potential to connect the state and villages.

MTGPEA Team with Malaita Province Premier

MTGPEA Press