House Bill 1993 Printer's Number 3435

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit Integrity and Transparency Act, further providing for title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing for short title and for definitions; in pharmacy audits, further providing for limitations; in registration, further providing for PBM and auditing entity registration; providing for pharmacy benefits manager contract requirements and prohibited acts; in PBM cost transparency requirements, providing for transparency report required; and, in enforcements, further providing for scope of enforcement authority and providing for regulations and for construction.