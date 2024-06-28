Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1787

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8404, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 56 over the Stony Creek River, City of Johnstown, Cambria County, as the PFC Dr. Alex W. Barber Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 42031, located on that portion of U.S. Route 219 over Pentz Run on the border of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois, Clearfield County, as the Trooper First Class Brad Wilson Honorary Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5796, carrying State Route 4001 over U.S. Route 22 in Allegheny Township, Blair County, as the LCPL Ralph J. Fabbri USMC Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 31 from the intersection with First Street to the intersection with Yoder Avenue in the Borough of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, as the Mayor Gerald D. Lucia Memorial Highway; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8569, carrying State Route 1021 over Glendale Lake in White Township, Cambria County, as the CPL Reid Rex Ross 3 BN 26 Marine Reg. Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 57664, on Pennsylvania Route 924 over the railroad, located in Gilberton Borough, Schuylkill County, as the Walter Skubel Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 28762, on State Route 3011 over the Monocacy Creek, located in Bethlehem City, Northampton County, as the Raphael Rivera Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 29525, located on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 233 over Sherman Creek in Tyrone Township, Perry County, as the Lance Corporal Jason Frye Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 52686, carrying Pennsylvania Route 441 over U.S. Route 30 in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County, as the Major General Edward C. Shannon Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5802, carrying Logan Boulevard over Norfolk Southern Railroad in the City of Altoona, Blair County, as the CPL Patrick C. Farrell and PVT James J. Farrell Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5879, carrying State Route 4027 (South Eagle Valley Road) over Bald Eagle Creek in Snyder Township, Blair County, as the SGM Charles B. Mills, Sr. Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 18728, carrying Pennsylvania Route 829 over the Juniata River in Union Township, Huntingdon County, as the PFC Charles Shore Greenland Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 18843, carrying State Route 3006 (Logging Road 31011) over Great Trough Creek in Wood Township, Huntingdon County, as the PFC Wasco (Spider) Pawuk Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 31529, carrying State Route 1007 over the Stonycreek River in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, as the Corporal Carl Lynn Walker Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7027, carrying Pennsylvania Route 413 over U.S. Route 1 in Middletown Township, Bucks County, as the Lance Corporal John F. Muffler Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of U.S. Route 222 from the interchange with U.S. Route 30 in Manheim Township to the interchange with Interstate 76, also known as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, as the Senator Noah W. Wenger Memorial Highway; designating the westbound bridge carrying Interstate 90 over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township, Erie County, as the Cpl. Jarrid L. King Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified by Bridge Key 31447, carrying Pennsylvania Route 403 over the Stonycreek River in Quemahoning Township, Somerset County, as the Captain Leroy Freeman Berkebile Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8414, carrying Pennsylvania Route 56 over Walters Avenue in Richland Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Wallace Rice Memorial Bridge; designating the bridges, identified as Southern Beltway 258 and Southern Beltway 259, in Cecil Township, Washington County, as the Lance Corporal Robert Alan "Bucky" McPherson Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 22612, located on Pennsylvania Route 72 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, over the Swatara Creek as the Senator David J. Arnold, Jr., Memorial Bridge; and making repeals.