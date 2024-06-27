Submit Release
H.R. 5441, Long Island Sound Restoration and Stewardship Reauthorization Act of 2023

H.R. 5441 would authorize the appropriation of $65 million annually for fiscal years 2024-2028 for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to carry out programs to restore and protect the environmental health of the Long Island Sound located south of Connecticut and north of Long Island. 

The bill would authorize the appropriation of $40 million annually for EPA to implement the Long Island Sound Conservation and Management Plan; eligible activities would include grants for research, restoration projects, public engagement and education programs, and reporting to the Congress every two years. In 2024, EPA allocated $40 million for those activities; therefore, CBO estimates the bill would authorize no additional amounts for those purposes in 2024.

