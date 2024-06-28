Advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community

The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center (SF LGBT Center) is the only organization serving the full spectrum of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ communities. Its mission is to connect its diverse community to opportunities, resources, and each other to achieve a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world for LGBTQ+ people and their allies. The SF LGBT Center fosters opportunities for people to thrive through its cultural and community programs and financial, employment, youth, and room rental services.

“I have always been passionate about finance, but my favorite part of working in the banking industry was the opportunity to meet people, use my skills to investigate potential solutions, and work with them to achieve their goals.” says Spain. “I initially became a client at the Center for their First Time Homebuyer’s Education program, but after completing the series, I became intrigued by the organization, explored their job openings, and eventually transitioned into a role where I could focus on my favorite aspects of my previous jobs full-time.”

The SF LGBT Center emphasizes a human+business model approach. The business model focuses on tasks and objectives (such as the amount of money saved, credit score points increased, and the number of new employees hired) and the human model is how to enrich people’s lives. “We meet the equally important needs of our clients through learning, understanding, collaborating, and advising,” Spain explains, “By using this approach, we foster a welcoming environment where people feel comfortable discussing their personal financial goals and taking steps to reach them.”

Regarding financial education, Spain advises not to get caught up in comparisons. “There is no shame in starting out at a different place than someone else. The most important part is beginning your own journey.”

Visit SF LGBT Center’s website to learn more.