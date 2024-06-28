95-Year-Old Colombian Superfan to Experience Her First Live Soccer Match in Glendale, Arizona

Herminda waited 95 years to see Columbia soccer team play.

In a heartwarming and inspiring story, a 95-year-old soccer enthusiast from Bogotá, Colombia, is set to fulfill a lifelong dream.

GLENDALE, GLENDALE, ARIZONA, June 28, 2024

In a heartwarming and inspiring story, Herminda Ballesteros de Sarmiento, a 95-year-old soccer enthusiast from Bogotá, Colombia, is set to fulfill a lifelong dream. Herminda will attend her first live soccer match, cheering for her beloved Colombian national team, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Born on July 22, 1929, Herminda has been a passionate follower of soccer, and especially of the Colombian national team, for as long as she can remember. Her love for the sport and her unwavering support for the team have been constants throughout her life. Despite never having the opportunity to see a match in person, she has remained an ardent fan, closely following every game and celebrating every victory from afar.

Herminda's journey to Glendale marks a monumental occasion not only because of her age but also due to her dedication and enthusiasm for the sport. Her dream of witnessing a live soccer match and experiencing the electric atmosphere of a stadium filled with fellow fans will finally come true.

"Soccer has always been a significant part of my life," Herminda shared. "To finally see my beloved Colombia play live is a dream I have held close to my heart for 95 years. I can't express how thrilled and grateful I am for this opportunity. Especially to my granddaughter Melody who made this happen.”

Herminda's story has touched the hearts of many, showcasing the timeless and universal appeal of soccer. Her attendance at the match will be a special moment, not just for her but for fans around the world who are inspired by her passion and dedication.

The Colombian national team and the soccer community in Glendale are eagerly anticipating Herminda's presence at the match. Her story is a testament to the power of dreams and the joy that sports can bring, transcending generations and borders.

About Herminda Ballesteros de Sarmiento Herminda Ballesteros de Sarmiento is a 95-year-old soccer enthusiast from Bogotá, Colombia. Born on July 22, 1929, she has followed soccer passionately her entire life, particularly the Colombian national team. This year, she will attend her first live match in Glendale, Arizona, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

About State Farm Stadium State Farm Stadium, located in Glendale, Arizona, is a multi-purpose stadium that hosts a variety of sporting events, including soccer matches. It is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant atmosphere, making it an ideal venue for soccer fans.