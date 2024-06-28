CBP officers apprehend trusted traveler with methamphetamine

CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry seized 99.91 pounds of methamphetamine from a trusted traveler on Tuesday.

At approximately 4:33 p.m., officers encountered a 34-year-old woman driving a 2019 sedan seeking entry into the United States from Mexico through the SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program vehicle lanes. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, a non-intrusive vehicle scan was performed using a port imaging system. CBP officers detected irregularities in the door panels and dashboard. A CBP K-9 team responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Officers more closely examine the vehicle's center console after observing irregularities on CBP port imaging systems. They discovered concealed substances consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers discovered and extracted a total of 91 packages hidden within the vehicle's doors and dashboard. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 99.91 pounds.

"Narcotics traffickers try to find easy ways to get narcotics across the border and may target members from the Trusted Traveler Program," said Port Director Roque Caza for the Area Port of Calexico. "We want to remind the traveling public that when you cross the border, you are responsible for yourself, your passengers, your vehicle, and its contents."

CBP officers extracted and seized a total of 91 individually wrapped packages testing positive for methamphetamine.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.