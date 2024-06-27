AAA Webinar: Training Pre-Trained AI Models

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

In this webinar, we will provide best practices using pre-trained AI models, such as natural language processing, computer vision, or speech recognition. We will cover how to select and fine-tune the appropriate models for different scenarios and applications, how to evaluate and improve their performance and accuracy, and how to avoid common pitfalls and errors.

About the Speaker

Nick White

CEO and Founder, Data Positive Solutions

Nick White, a seasoned professional with over two decades of expertise, is dedicated to driving impactful business outcomes through the strategic application of data, analytics, and AI. His extensive experience spans diverse industries, showcasing a passion for leveraging data’s transformative potential to fuel innovation, optimize decision-making, and streamline operations. Nick is recognized for his adeptness in assisting organizations across various industry verticals, consistently achieving positive business results through data-driven strategies.

