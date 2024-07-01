BugMD Announces Charitable Partnership With Move One Million, Supporting Physical and Mental Health for All
BugMD partners with Move One Million to promote daily movement and mindfulness, supporting global health through free, accessible routines.SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BugMD, a leading provider of family-friendly pest control solutions, has announced a significant partnership with Move One Million, a non-profit organization dedicated to standardizing movement and mindfulness in our culture, giving every human the access to move daily, reduce stress, and feel connected with others for improved physical, mental, and social health. This contribution demonstrates BugMD's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals worldwide by promoting health and well-being.
"We are thrilled to support Move One Million and the incredible work they do to promote physical and mental health for people of all ages and abilities," said Paul Kraus, COO of BugMD. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our values, and we hope that our contribution will help Move One Million continue to inspire and empower individuals to prioritize their well-being and create positive, lifelong changes."
Move One Million is a 100% free service created to bring movement and togetherness to the world, with the goal of moving one million people every day. The organization broadcasts a 2.5-minute routine across multiple platforms, including a free mobile app, social media, and in schools, hospitals, assisted living homes, and cities worldwide.
The Impact of BugMD's Partnership on Move One Million:
BugMD's partnership will have a significant impact on Move One Million's ability to provide essential services to individuals worldwide, promoting physical and mental health for all. The funds will support the organization's various programs and initiatives, including:
- Broadcasting the daily M1M routine across multiple platforms, making it accessible to millions
- Expanding the reach of the free mobile app and broadcasts in various settings worldwide
- Developing and refining the 13 memorized movements that engage the body and mind
- Creating a culture of movement and wellness for better quality of life
- Bringing people together through movement, fostering connection and accomplishment
This contribution will enhance the quality of life for individuals of all ages and abilities, ensuring they have access to a simple, effective, and standardized movement routine that can improve their physical, mental, and social health. The partnership will also help Move One Million continue its mission of standardizing movement and mindfulness in our culture, giving every human the access to move daily, reduce stress, and feel connected with others.
BugMD's Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility:
BugMD's partnership with Move One Million exemplifies the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility. By regularly partnering with non-profit organizations and charities, BugMD strives to create a better world beyond providing effective and family-friendly pest control solutions.
The company's commitment to giving back to the community is rooted in its core values of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility. BugMD believes that by supporting organizations like Move One Million, they can make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of individuals worldwide, promoting health, well-being, and togetherness.
What This Means For The Future:
BugMD's contribution to Move One Million highlights the company's commitment to supporting physical and mental health for all. By collaborating with this innovative organization, BugMD aims to raise awareness about the importance of daily movement, stress reduction, and social connection, inspiring others to prioritize their well-being.
Through its philanthropic efforts, BugMD hopes to create a lasting, positive impact on individuals and communities worldwide, serving as an example of corporate social responsibility for other businesses to follow.
