The Good Life Abroad Secures Seed Funding for European Expansion in Senior Living Market
Travelers ages 55 and older comprise the fast growing demographic segment, and now they have a safe and simple way to enjoy upscale international living with a built-in community.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Life Abroad, a company specializing in curating short-term, community-based, international living experiences for retirees, has closed a seed round of financing. This strategic investment fuels their expansion into the European rental market for senior living accommodations.
*Targeted Growth in Senior Housing Inventory*
The funding allows The Good Life Abroad to significantly increase its inventory of flexible housing options across Europe. This caters directly to the growing demand from North American seniors seeking 1-3 month stays in desirable European locations.
*Strategic Partnerships Drive Expansion*
Beyond financial backing, The Good Life Abroad has forged a key partnership with Ukio, a prominent provider of fully furnished homes across Europe. This collaboration unlocks a wider range of high-quality flexible apartment rentals, ensuring a diverse selection of properties for senior residents.
*Exceptional Customer Service and Industry Recognition*
The Good Life Abroad prioritizes outstanding service, evidenced by their impressive 4.8-star (out of 5) rating from past participants. This commitment to excellence translates to high guest satisfaction within the short-term rental industry.
Furthermore, their innovative approach has been recognized by Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas award. This accolade highlights The Good Life Abroad's impact on reshaping senior wellness through its community-based travel model.
*Looking Ahead: Partnership Opportunities and Industry Growth*
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, every day in the United States, 10,000 people turn 65 years old. This trend is expected to continue for at least another decade. This presents a huge opportunity to offer a "digital nomad" type experience to an age segment that has been ignored in favor of young professionals.
"Travelers aged 55 and older comprise the fast growing demographic segment, and now they have a safe and simple way to enjoy upscale international living, with a built-in community. Our clients are well-traveled and savvy, and they see short-term international living as the next evolution in travel", says the Founder, Andrew Motiwalla.
As The Good Life Abroad expands its European footprint and services, they remain committed to partnering with property managers in the medium-term rental market. This collaboration will provide a wider range of senior-friendly accommodations, contributing to the overall growth of the industry.
The Story Behind The Good Life Abroad