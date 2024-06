Opioid withdrawal syndrome is often characterized as a flu-like illness.

If an individual stops or cuts back on opioids after heavy use, they will experience several uncomfortable symptoms during withdrawal.

Withdrawal symptoms include dysphoria, insomnia, pupillary, dilation, piloerection, yawning, muscle aches, lacrimation, rhinorrhea, nausea, fever, sweating, vomiting and diarrhea.