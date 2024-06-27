Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,343 in the last 365 days.

Drug Overdose Statistics

The Drug Overdose Epidemic: Behind the Numbers

The United States is amid the deadliest drug crisis ever in its history. Drug overdose deaths, including those involving prescription and illicit opioids, continue to increase and affect those of all ages, races, and socioeconomic statuses, in both urban and rural areas. The Data Sub-Committee meeting minutes are available here

Nonfatal Drug Overdoses

For every fatal drug overdose, there are many more nonfatal overdoses, each one causing its own emotional and economic toll. This fast-moving epidemic does not distinguish among race, age, sex, or state or county lines. Current, timelier collection of emergency department (ED) visit information can be used to more efficiently identify, track, and respond to changes in drug overdose trends.

Timely data can improve coordination among partners such as public health, healthcare, public safety and first response, community members, and governmental agencies to promote readiness for increases in overdose at local, regional, and state levels.

Overdose Prevention

Research indicates that individuals who have had at least one drug overdose are more likely to experience another. If a person is seen in the ED for a drug overdose, there is an opportunity to link that individual to services that can subsequently prevent additional overdoses and improve health outcomes.


You just read:

Drug Overdose Statistics

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more