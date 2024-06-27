Innovative Gifting Platform, GyftHint Strengthens Leadership Team With Howie Altman

Howie Altman GyftHint Fractional CTO

Altman to Serve as Fractional Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Howie's extensive visionary approach makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve new milestones and enhance our ability to serve our users” — Ed Jette, Co-Founder and CEO

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyftHint https://gyfthint.com, an innovative platform transforming the way people give and receive gifts, is excited to announce the addition of Howie Altman to its executive leadership team as the company's Fractional Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in technology, Altman is a visionary leader with a rare aptitude for high-growth startups, turnarounds, and transformations. His extensive experience and exceptional track record make him a valuable asset to GyftHint. "Howie brings a wealth of experience to the team at an essential phase of our business," states Ed Jette, Co-Founder and CEO.

Altman has delivered strategic value to a portfolio of NYC-based startups over the past decade, and prior to that was a full time CTO and product engineering leader at multiple successful startups and Bridgewater Associates. His expertise as a fractional CTO allows him to provide instant support in critical areas as GyftHint expands to support merchant partners. "I have been involved in the startup world as both a fulltime and fractional CTO for quite some time and have led many product builds and growth phases. Having had the pleasure to be part of those journeys, I’m very excited about the future of GyftHint and how I can shape our technology in order to transform the world of gifting,” stated Altman.

“While each startup is unique, my breadth of experience with user facing products provides me the ability to quickly apply both best practices and creative solutions as we are in an exciting time of growth at the company.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Howie to the GyftHint family," said Ed Jette. "Howie's extensive visionary approach makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve new milestones and enhance our ability to serve our users." GyftHint is at the forefront of reengineering the gifting industry, offering a unique platform that helps users share their gift "hints" for items they truly desire. This approach creates memorable gifting experiences and reduces the potential for gift returns.

About GyftHint

GyftHint aspires to revolutionize the gifting landscape through an innovative marketplace that cultivates a seamless and sustainable gifting experience for retailers and consumers alike. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet.