BugMD Announces Charitable Partnership With Fisher House Foundation, Supporting Military and Veteran Families
BugMD partners with Fisher House Foundation to support military and veteran families, providing free lodging near hospitals during medical treatments.SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at BugMD believes in the importance of giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a difference. By partnering with Fisher House Foundation, BugMD aims to help the organization continue its mission of providing a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers worldwide.
"We are thrilled to support Fisher House Foundation and the incredible work they do for military and veteran families," said Paul Kraus, COO of BugMD. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our values, and we hope that our contribution will help Fisher House Foundation continue to provide the comfort, support, and resources that these families need during difficult times."
Fisher House Foundation has been serving military and veteran families since 1990, offering lodging and transportation assistance to those in need. With up to 21 suites in each Fisher House, families can enjoy private bedrooms and baths, while sharing common kitchen, laundry facilities, dining room, and living room. To date, the program has saved military and veterans' families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.
The Impact of BugMD's Partnership on Fisher House Foundation:
BugMD's partnership will have a significant impact on Fisher House Foundation's ability to provide essential services to military and veteran families. The funds will support the organization's various programs and services, including:
- Building and maintaining comfort homes near military and VA medical centers
- Providing lodging and transportation assistance to families of patients receiving medical care
- Operating the Hero Miles program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members
- Managing the Hotels for Heroes program, using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge
- Supporting scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans
This contribution will help alleviate the financial and emotional burdens faced by military and veteran families during medical crises, ensuring they have access to the support and resources they need. The partnership will also help Fisher House Foundation continue its mission of keeping families together during challenging times.
BugMD's Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility:
BugMD's partnership with Fisher House Foundation exemplifies the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility. By regularly partnering with non-profit organizations and charities, BugMD strives to create a better world beyond providing effective and family-friendly pest control solutions.
The company's commitment to giving back to the community is rooted in its core values of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility. BugMD believes that by supporting organizations like Fisher House Foundation, they can make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of military and veteran families.
What This Means For The Future:
BugMD's charitable contribution to Fisher House Foundation highlights the company's commitment to supporting military and veteran families during challenging times. By collaborating with this renowned organization, BugMD aims to raise awareness about the importance of assisting our nation's heroes and their loved ones, inspiring others to make a difference.
Through its philanthropic efforts and dedication to corporate social responsibility, BugMD strives to create a lasting, positive impact on the lives of military and veteran families, setting an example for other businesses to follow.
