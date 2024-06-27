Senate Education Committee to Hear Testimony on Preschool Mixed-Delivery Systems

Trenton – The Senate Education Committee’s meeting on Monday will feature testimony from stakeholders regarding preschool mixed-delivery systems, said Senator Vin Gopal, the committee’s chair. Mixed-delivery systems use a combination of public and private programs, providers, and settings to enable publicly funded preschool slots to be offered in diverse settings that meet health, safety, and performance standards. By administering funds to a wide range of providers, these systems leverage existing expertise and infrastructure within the childcare industry as a cost-effective and sustainable approach to providing high-quality and affordable early education. The committee will hear from Dr. Lisa Goldey, Tinton Falls School District Superintendent, and various individual providers from Jersey City, Bayonne, Trenton, Oakhurst, and Tinton Falls. The committee will also receive testimony from individuals representing stakeholder groups, including the National Institute of Early Education Research, the New Jersey Association for the Education of Young Children, the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, and Advocates for Children of New Jersey. “Having access to early education can provide a lasting impact and serve as a catalyst for a child’s success later in life,” said Senator Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex/Hudson), who will join the committee for the hearing. “A mixed-delivery system is an effective way to bolster schools and childcare centers that are already established within communities. High quality, universal pre-K will not be possible without this system, and we should explore how we can further invest resources to make sure the mixed-delivery model reaches its full potential.” “Mixed-delivery preschool systems use a combination of public and private providers, which gives parents more options to choose from when it comes to meeting the specific needs of their families,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “This hearing will explore the benefits of and barriers to this type of system, so that New Jersey can create the most effective possible ecosystem for our children to learn in.” The Senate Education Committee will meet on Monday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. in Committee Room 4, State House Annex, Trenton. The hearing will be available via the OLS website (https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/live-proceedings).