Senator Haywood’s Statement on Stand with Israel Act

Senator Art Haywood

HARRISBURG – June 27, 2024 − On 27 June 2024, Senator Haywood voted against SB 1260, the Stand with Israel Act. If signed into law, this legislation would prohibit holdings in the PA State Treasury or Commonwealth pension funds from boycotting or divesting from Israel and companies doing business with Israel. The bill would also withhold state funding from any college or university that boycotts or divests from Israel.

In 2016, legislation prohibiting boycotting and divesting to destabilize Israel was signed into law, making SB 1260 unnecessary. Since the terrible attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023, Senator Haywood has repeatedly condemned the attacks while calling for the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and full humanitarian aid. To stand with Israel is to press the leaders of Gaza and Israel for a just and lasting peace for all.

