Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,350 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to SCOTUS decision 

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Moyle v. United States:

Today’s Supreme Court decision preserves, for now, the ability of emergency room doctors in Idaho to provide abortions when a patient’s life or health is at risk. Pregnant patients deserve access to all lifesaving medical interventions, no matter where they live. By not ruling on the substance of this critical issue, the court is perpetuating fear and uncertainty about what care is legal and leaves the door open for continued attacks on reproductive health by political extremists.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to SCOTUS decision 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more