Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to SCOTUS decision 

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Moyle v. United States:

Today’s Supreme Court decision preserves, for now, the ability of emergency room doctors in Idaho to provide abortions when a patient’s life or health is at risk. Pregnant patients deserve access to all lifesaving medical interventions, no matter where they live. By not ruling on the substance of this critical issue, the court is perpetuating fear and uncertainty about what care is legal and leaves the door open for continued attacks on reproductive health by political extremists.