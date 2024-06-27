DollTV Unveils Exciting Expansion of Chibi in Chief Plush Toy Line
These plushies are absolutely adorable--capturing Japanese chibi style and playful interpretations of political figures.STEVENSVILLE, MT, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DollTV, a leading manufacturer of collectible plush toys, is pleased to announce the expansion of their popular Chibi in Chief series.
The current line features two adorable plushies: Trump in Suit and Super Hero Trump.
This summer, DollTV will introduce five new additions to the collection, including a the Make America Grill Again Trump Chef (serving a hamburger), the Space Force MAGA Trump Astronaut, Thug Life Trump OG (original gangster), Rockstar Trump (Elvis), and D.C. Swamp Creature.
The Chibi in Chief series has been a hit among collectors and fans of all ages since its initial release. The new additions to the line will offer even more variety and fun for fans to collect and enjoy.
Each plush toy stands approximately 12 inches tall and is made with high-quality materials and features intricate details, making them perfect for display or play.
"We are thrilled to expand our Chibi in Chief series with these exciting new additions," said DollTV founder, Brian Edwards. "We wanted to offer our customers a diverse range of options to add to their collection, and we believe these new plushies will do just that. From a Chef to an Astronaut, each character brings a unique personality to the series. And they're adorable."
Edwards added, "We work with talented artists and craftsmen around the world who are eager to deliver fun, unique product to the market. They are a joy to work with."
The new Chibi in Chief plush toys will be available for purchase on DollTV.com, DollTV's website, and select retailers starting this summer. Fans can also look forward to special promotions and giveaways to celebrate the launch of the new additions. Stay tuned to DollTV's social media pages for more updates and sneak peeks of the upcoming plushies. With the addition of these five new characters, the Chibi in Chief series continues to bring joy and entertainment to fans of all ages. DollTV remains committed to creating high-quality and unique collectibles that bring a smile to people's faces. Don't miss out on the chance to add these new Chibi in Chief plush toys to your collection.
