Howard University Appoints “Chuka” Onwumechili as Interim Dean of Cathy Hughes School of Communications

WASHINGTON - Howard University has named Chukwuka "Chuka" Onwumechili (Ph.D. ’90) as the interim dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, effective July 1. This announcement comes as Howard University acknowledges the distinguished career and leadership of Gracie Lawson Borders, Ph.D., who has served as dean for over a decade.

Onwumechili, an esteemed educator and alumnus of Howard University, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He previously held positions within the University, including professor and chair of the Department of Strategic, Legal and Management Communications, and interim dean of the College of Communication from 2012 to 2013.

He is an accomplished author with more than 10 books and numerous publications in various academic journals. The books range in topics from the tenure of President Barack Obama, sports communication, and African democratization and military coups. Currently, Onwumechili serves as the editor-in-chief of The Howard Journal of Communications and is a member of the editorial board of the journal Communication & Sport.

Before joining Howard University's faculty, Onwumechili held notable positions, including vice president of the Digital Bridge Institute in Abuja, Nigeria, and faculty roles at Bowie State University. Throughout his career, he has been recognized with several awards, including the Howard University Administrator of the Year from the Howard University Students Association in 2013.

Onwumechili's academic journey includes earning a bachelors of arts degree from the University of Nigeria - Nsukka, a master’s degree in advertising from Northwestern University, and a doctorate in human communications from Howard University.

In expressing gratitude for Lawson Borders' tenure, Howard University President Ben Vinson acknowledged her service and announced her transition to a sabbatical year upon the conclusion of her term as dean. Lawson Borders will subsequently return to the communications faculty.

While Onwumechili assumes the role of interim dean, Howard University continues its search for a permanent dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, aiming to uphold its tradition of excellence in education and leadership.