MVP3 Foundation announces locations in Memphis for student film, music & arts school, culinary cafe, and farmers market
MEMPHIS, TN., UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MVP3 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) member-supported nonprofit educational and entertainment foundation, announced its ongoing effort to heal community through the arts at a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday at 94 Front Street in downtown Memphis. Marie Pizano, President and Founder of the MVP3 Foundation, unveiled plans for four separate downtown Memphis properties as the future home for the education of students in film, music, and arts (including culinary arts), as well as a farmers market, cafe, event space, and gift shop.
Marie Pizano (Center) surrounded by city and state officials, members of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce
Properties to be developed are:
● 64 S. Front Street – will house a Film School and Music Recording Studios
● 88 S. Front Street – will house private parking and Three Beans Farmers Market
● 94 S. Front Street – will house a cafe, event space and radio show, O’Bannon’s Jazz Club (a private member jazz club with instruction partnership for the jazz school) as well as serve as the future Memphis office for T.U.F.F. (a global 501(c)3 initiative that promotes positive mental health through many initiatives including music and the arts)
● 321 St. Paul/586 Hernando - will house MVP3 Network studios, production offices, prep kitchen, community programs, museum and gift shop
“Through state-level grants and private investments, the goal of our organization is to provide opportunity for kids to receive a hands-on education in the arts and, in turn, enrich the community with their productive efforts,” said Pizano in front of city and state dignitaries.
During the conference, Westwood High School representatives joined Pizano in presenting Antonia George a $1500 scholarship tuition grant to attend the Nashville Film Institute (NFI). George is the first to receive this grant from the MVP3 Foundation’s pilot partnership through the Westwood High School /JAG Tennessee and the Tennessee Workforce program. This program provides a pathway for students interested in pursuing a career in film, television, music and the arts to further their education and skills. Pizano also introduced a six week summer camp for students ages 14 - 18 years of age to learn the basics of TV and film starting on June 28 led by herself and Shayne Hudson of E53 Studios in Nashville.
Pizano also introduced the Three Bean Farmers Market, which will be held the last Saturday of every month (starting this Saturday, June 29) in partnership with Alpha Omega Veterans Services and Wee Care Memphis. Three Beans Farmers Market will provide jobs and assistance for service members suffering from PTSD but will also showcase cars that have fixed and painted by at-risk youth/U.A.F. students and participants in the auto body and collision program. nd be the home of many future artisans to display their works. A mural by artist Jose Valverde was also unveiled that includes Elvis, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and Ritchie Valens and it was announced that this property will be the home of many future artisans to display their works.
The press conference was attended by members of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce, visual artist Jose Valverde, and more. Midsouth Ponds strolled around with their new frog character who will be featured in an upcoming children’s show about horticulture and farming, which will air on the previously established OTT multi-channel MVP3 Network.
“MVP3 Foundation has created a program and curriculum that will introduce talented, young students to the industry. MVP3 has demonstrated an understanding of the market and projected personnel needs for future growth and development. Marie Pizano, President/Founder of MVP3’s Foundation is a visionary who can see the great potential of this market. I genuinely support and endorse this effort.”
-- John DeBerry, Sr. Advisor, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Office
"American Pillars Education Foundation (APEF) is thrilled to announce our partnership with the MVP3 Foundation in the crucial realms of financial literacy and workforce development. Together, we are committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape. This collaboration signifies our shared dedication to fostering a brighter, more prosperous future for all."
-- Cassie Lynn Foote, Deputy Executive Director, American Pillars Education Foundation
“I support Marie and this effort, it would be an excellent opportunity to expose youth to opportunities in unique trades.”
-- Tarik Sugarmon, Judge, Shelby County Juvenile Court
"I am humbled and grateful to be one of the honorees in MVP3 Foundation's annual black history series. Marie's determination is unwavering in achieving our goal of uniting the entertainment industry and providing educational programs that inspire career paths in film and music. We need to highlight our history positively to uplift our city and showcase it globally, and I believe Marie and her team can make it happen"
-- Walter Bailey, attorney and civil rights icon
"With Marie's hard work, talent and connections, Westwood High School JAG students are creating an edge for themselves. This collaboration is leading to real change. Marie is talking about it. She's doing it!"
-- John Dwyer, JAG Tenness President & CEO
"Excited, motivated, determined--words that describe the feeling this moment has generated for the students of Westwood High Schoo! Without qustion, the MVP3 program is a game changer! We are standing in this place at this moment because we believe in our children's future and we want to inspire them to believe in themselves and not get lost in the box the world tries to put them in. Ms. Pizano, your vision aligns with our purpose and pan for children1 Ms. Houston, your passion is the spark plug for progression in the learning! I'm in awe of what is happening and I stand committed to support you as the MVP3 program takes our school, our community, and our city to new heights! Next is now, and NOW is our moment to shine!"
-- Dr. Watson, Westwood High School
"We at TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) are looking forward to our partnership with MVP3 Foundation and especially It's President Marie Pizano. We believe both our organisations have shared values and want the best for Memphis. She will truly be a great asset for The Road to Memphis project, which has already become the world's largest music-based mental health project."
-- Ann Clare Bornholt & Dr. Shamender Talwar, Co-founders of T.U.F.F
About the MVP3 Foundation:
The MVP3 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) member-supported nonprofit educational and entertainment organization that aims to heal community through the arts. It provides resources and pathways for students to gain experience and skills, as well as job opportunities, to lead them into careers in the arts and for communities to experience film, theater, artworks, culinary, and music to inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain. For more information on the MVP3 foundation, please visit mvp3foundation.org.
