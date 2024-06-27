Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Join Russell 3000® Index

DUBLIN, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24, 2024.



“We are proud to be included in the widely tracked Russell Indexes, which represents another important milestone for our company,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to the enhanced visibility that inclusion in the Russell Indexes offers as we advance our ongoing commercial launch of LUMRYZ and aim to create long-term value for our stockholders.”

The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2024, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index or the large-cap Russell 1000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider, determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the FTSE Russell data, as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

