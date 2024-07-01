BugMD Announces Charitable Partnership With Can Do Canines, Supporting People with Disabilities
BugMD partners with Can Do Canines to support their mission of providing assistance dogs to people with disabilities, enhancing their independence.SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at BugMD believes in the importance of giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a difference. By partnering with Can Do Canines, BugMD aims to help the organization continue its mission of providing fully-trained assistance dogs to clients with various disabilities, free of charge.
"We are thrilled to support Can Do Canines and the incredible work they do for people with disabilities in the community," said Paul Kraus, COO of BugMD. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our values, and we hope that our contribution will help Can Do Canines continue to provide the life-changing assistance dogs that their clients need to live free and independent lives."
Can Do Canines, the largest provider of assistance dogs in Minnesota since 1989, is committed to finding innovative ways for assistance dogs to help individuals with disabilities. Located in New Hope, Minnesota, the organization relies on individual contributions to support its important work and is an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International, ensuring the highest standards of training and care for their dogs.
The Impact of BugMD's Partnership on Can Do Canines:
BugMD's partnership will have a significant impact on Can Do Canines' ability to provide essential services to people with disabilities. The funds will support the organization's various programs and services, including:
- Training and placing assistance dogs with clients free of charge
- Innovating new ways for assistance dogs to help individuals with disabilities
- Maintaining high standards of care and training for their dogs
- Expanding their reach to serve more people in need
This contribution will enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, ensuring they have access to the life-changing assistance dogs they need to live free and independent lives. The partnership will also help Can Do Canines continue its mission of creating mutually beneficial partnerships between people with disabilities and specially trained dogs.
BugMD's Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility:
BugMD's partnership with Can Do Canines exemplifies the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility. By regularly partnering with non-profit organizations and charities, BugMD strives to create a better world beyond providing effective and family friendly pest control solutions.
The company's commitment to giving back to the community is rooted in its core values of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility. BugMD believes that by supporting organizations like Can Do Canines, they can make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families.
What This Means For The Future:
BugMD's charitable contribution to Can Do Canines highlights the company's commitment to supporting people with disabilities and their independence. By collaborating with this innovative assistance dog organization, BugMD aims to raise awareness about the importance of supporting individuals with disabilities and inspire others to get involved.
Through its philanthropic efforts and dedication to corporate social responsibility, BugMD hopes to create a lasting, positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families, serving as an example for other businesses to follow.
