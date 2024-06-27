Submit Release
Stream Advisory Issued for the Missouri River

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the Missouri River due to upstream flooding and bypasses of untreated sewage in Iowa and Nebraska.

The stream advisory is the result of numerous wastewater discharges in those northern states due to flooding.

The advisory has been issued because elevated levels of E.coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in the Missouri River during these flood conditions. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the river at this time.  While the high flow conditions continue, do not enter the river.

KDHE will rescind the advisory when the river has receded from its current flood stage and upstream states have indicated they have wastewater bypasses under control. 

 

###

