Stream Advisory Rescinded for the Northeast Portion of Lake Shawnee
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for the northeast section of Lake Shawnee in Topeka at the inlet southeast of the public swimming area that was issued on Jan. 29, 2026.
The stream advisory was the result of a pressurized sewer pipe which had been damaged by excavation work in the area causing sewage to spill into the lake. The pipe has been repaired and water sampling indicates that tested bacteria and contaminant levels are within the normal range.
KDHE has deemed the lake safe for primary (swimming) contact and livestock use.
