June 27, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces its approval of the application by PlainsCapital Bank

For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by PlainsCapital Bank, of Dallas, Texas, to establish a branch at 513 West Oak Street, Suite 100, Denton, Texas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

