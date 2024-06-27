Federal Reserve Board announces its approval of the application by PlainsCapital Bank
June 27, 2024
For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by PlainsCapital Bank, of Dallas, Texas, to establish a branch at 513 West Oak Street, Suite 100, Denton, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
