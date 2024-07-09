Practitioner-Led Initiative Tackles Persistent Unresolved Challenges in Learning & Development
The Learning Forum unveils position papers by CLO LIFT, a collaboration of Chief Learning Officers from global firms
With CLO LIFT, we are shifting the paradigm, focusing our efforts on solving root-level challenges that have persisted for generations.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning Forum Executive Council Network, a prominent research and networking organization catering to senior executives, has announced the release of three position papers and a prologue by the Chief Learning Officers (CLO) Leading Innovation for Tomorrow (LIFT) working group. This initiative brings together over 20 Fortune 500 learning and development leaders to address systemic challenges within the $400 billion L&D industry.
— Brian Hackett, Founder of The Learning Forum
The unveiling of the three position papers, along with the accompanying prologue, marks a significant milestone for the CLO LIFT initiative. They encapsulate the collective expertise of Chief Learning Officers from major global firms, who have come together as practitioners and peers to drive meaningful change within the L&D landscape. By tackling persistent unresolved problems, the CLO LIFT initiative aims to propel the industry toward greater strategic relevance amidst rapid technological advancements and highlight the operational shifts needed to remain pertinent.
1. What is CLO LIFT and Why Does It Matter?
2. Skills Accelerator: Upskilling at a pace that aligns with or exceeds the needs of the business and markets. This requires the ability to surge a skill as it becomes strategically critical, making a material difference in compressed time periods.
3. From Time to Value: Reframing the challenge of organizational learning to demonstrate the value of the time invested in upskilling and aligning learning initiatives with business objectives.
4. Governance of Learning: Establishing efficient and scalable practices for resource optimization and a coherent learner experience.
"In an era of relentless innovation, we must confront the underlying challenges facing the L&D industry," said Brian Hackett, Founder of The Learning Forum Executive Network. "For too long, we have prioritized surface-level trends and tools, neglecting fundamental issues that hinder our ability to drive real value. With CLO LIFT, we are shifting the paradigm, focusing our efforts on solving root-level challenges that have persisted for generations."
The genesis of the CLO LIFT initiative stemmed from Noah Rabinowitz, Chief Learning Officer and industry expert, fundamental inquiry: “Are we learning better today than when our function began 35 years ago?” This introspective question prompted the identification of pervasive challenges plaguing the L&D industry, leading to a concerted effort among The Learning Forum’s CLO Council to address these issues head-on. Through nine months of research, analysis, and collaborative discourse, the CLO LIFT initiative has addressed three key problems for initial focus.
The CLO LIFT initiative is driven by the core belief that addressing substantial challenges unlocks significant value.
“This innovative collaboration presented insightful point-of-view resources to illuminate a path forward for the broader learning and development community. With over ten months dedicated to this endeavor across over 20 volunteer members, the CLO LIFT group’s overarching goal was to provide practical and enduring solutions to the fundamental challenges that have long confounded learning organizations,” stated Noah Rabinowitz, CLO LIFT Co-Founder “A re-evaluation and embrace of originality enables those to break free from recycling ideas, tackle deep-seated challenges, and bridge skill gaps effectively.”
For more information about the CLO LIFT initiative and The Learning Forum Executive Network, please visit www.thelearnignforum.org or contact mhackett@thelearningforum.ort. To view the CLO LIFT prologue, and subsequent white papers follow us on Substack.< https://learningforum.substack.com/>
About The Learning Forum
The Learning Forum Executive Council Network is a prominent research and networking hub for senior executives from global corporations and government entities. Our network comprises sixteen councils, each dedicated to a diverse range of fields. The primary objective of every council is to enhance leadership excellence within their specific domains. The Learning Council facilitates knowledge exchange among peers within a confidential and high-trust environment. Within this setting, accomplished leaders from a multitude of organizations discuss and disseminate emerging trends across various disciplines, cultivating enduring professional relationships for ongoing development. Throughout the council roundtables, senior executives engage in direct interactions with peers, drawing up the experiences of their fellow executives to create and share tools and practices that foster productivity and success. With over 300 companies in the peer-to-peer network, including Fortune 10, Fortune 100, and key government organizations, The Learning Forum has been bringing leaders together to collaborate and innovate for over 25 years. To join or learn more, visit https://thelearningforum.org/
