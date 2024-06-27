Hiland Dairy Celebrates National Dairy Month by Delivering Over 4,000 Gallons of Milk to Area Feeding America Food Banks
The fresh milk was delivered to 15 food banks on Wednesday.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Dairy Month and on behalf of our dedicated dairy farmers, Hiland Dairy is proud to announce the successful delivery of milk donations to 15 Feeding America® network food banks across a six-state region, including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Each food bank received one to two pallets of Hiland Fresh 2% Lactose-Free Milk, totaling 4,104 gallons and equating to 65,664 eight-ounce servings.
"We are honored to provide essential nutrition to thousands of families in need," said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. "Our dairy farmers and team members are committed to positively impacting our communities, and National Dairy Month is the perfect occasion to emphasize this commitment."
Donations were coordinated at each plant location and delivered on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, said, “This generous donation of 54 cases of milk from Hiland Dairy comes at a critical time when one in every five Heartland children is now facing hunger. And with kids home during the summer months, we see an even greater need for nutritious items such as this. We are grateful for our friends at Hiland Dairy for their ongoing partnership in the fight against hunger.”
Jordan Browning, Director of Communications at Ozarks Food Harvest, added, "We are incredibly grateful for Hiland Dairy's generous milk donation. This donation will make a significant difference for the families we serve in the Ozarks as they continue to deal with the increased childcare and housing costs."
The food banks that received the fresh milk include:
• Mid-South Food Bank, Memphis, TN
• Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nashville, TN
• Central Texas Food Bank, Austin, TX
• Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth, TX
• Houston Food Bank, Houston, TX
• North Texas Food Bank, Plano, TX
• San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio, TX
• East Texas Food Bank, Tyler, TX
• Food Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, NE
• Ozarks Food Harvest, Springfield, MO
• Harvesters, Kansas City, MO
• Arkansas Foodbank, Little Rock, AR
• River Valley Regional Food Bank, Fort Smith, AR
• Kansas Food Bank, Wichita, KS
• Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Bethel Heights, AR
• Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
• Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Tulsa, OK
###
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
KathyB@envoyinc.com