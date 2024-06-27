More than 1 in 3 Americans prefer a tech-free future, according to recent Moneywise.com survey
Over 1 in 5 say internet service should be subsidizedUNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey by Moneywise has revealed Americans’ strongly divided opinions on subsidizing internet access, with 37.2% of respondents arguing society would be better off without internet service altogether.
Other findings from the survey of 890 people across the United States include:
22.4% support subsidizing internet service for those who cannot afford it.
21.5% feel the internet is not a basic necessity and therefore should not be subsidized at all.
13.4% believe internet services should be subsidized regardless of a person’s financial situation.
5.5% argue that public Wi-Fi can be accessed by anyone and so do not see the need to subsidize private internet access.
“Our survey reveals an interesting perspective on the internet,” says Kris Bruynson, VP of Marketing at Moneywise.com. “One out of three respondents feel that we would be better off without the internet altogether, implying that the negative impact of the internet outweighs the positive. Additionally, almost 25% of Americans hold the contrasting viewpoint that the internet is so valuable it should be subsidized. The two perspectives underscore how diverse our opinions are throughout the U.S.”
The survey was conducted from June 12-13, 2024 among subscribers to Moneywise.
Polling information from the public opinion and data company YouGov provides further context:
44.71% of respondents viewed reduced internet usage positively when considering its impact on the country overall.
32.63% expressed a neutral stance regarding the effect of reduced internet usage on the country.
11.01% perceived reduced internet usage negatively in terms of its impact on the country.
11.66% of respondents were unsure about the effects of reduced internet usage on the country overall.
69.77% expressed a desire for free Wi-Fi to be available in all public spaces.
44.43% of respondents always connect to a free Wi-Fi network when available.
