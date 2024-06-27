Medisca Opens New Pharmaceutical Repackaging Facility to Meet Global Demands in Personalized Medicine
Plattsburgh, N.Y.--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Medisca, a global leader in personalized pharmaceutical solutions, held a grand opening event on June 20, 2024, for their new repackaging and distribution facility in Plattsburgh, New York. The event was celebrated in the company of Medisca’s valued Plattsburgh team, business partners, and state and federal officials, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Senator Dan Stec, and Assemblyman Billy Jones.
"This event marks the completion of the largest project ever undertaken by Medisca in our 35-year history," said Antonio Dos Santos, Medisca Founder and Chairman. “This new facility showcases the diligent efforts and dedication of Medisca people and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growing demands in personalized medicine."
Continued investment in the North Country
After 32 years of established standing and investment in the North Country, the opening of the new Medisca facility in Plattsburgh exemplifies the value of the workforce in this region.
"The new Medisca facility is a testament to our local workforce talent pool, already providing 65 good-paying local jobs with plans for further expansion," said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. "This significant investment in Plattsburgh underscores the strength of our region. I am proud to support Medisca and the many industries investing in our community and driving economic prosperity for hardworking families in Upstate and the North Country."
Doubling capacity to serve the growing demands in personalized medicine
Consolidating existing operations into a single site equipped with innovative machinery and automated workflows, the new facility will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to support the diverse healthcare groups it serves.
“In particular, the new facility will allow Medisca to expand its capacity to provide quality products to pharmacists and healthcare professionals, so they can prepare personalized and essential medications for patients like you and me – not just here in the United States, but across the globe,” said Sanjay Goorachurn, Medisca CEO.
Leveraging scalable innovation, reinforcing established quality systems, and prioritizing the health, safety, and wellness of Medisca personnel were paramount in every decision made during the design and construction of the new facility. Key considerations included introducing custom-tailored ISO-rated production rooms and leveraging customized warehouse management systems for end-to-end traceability.
“Taken together, the new facility is a state-of-the-art example that leverages innovation and rigorous quality and safety measures to protect our product, personnel, and environment,” said Dos Santos.
About Medisca
