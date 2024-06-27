$45M Awarded to Create Permanent Supportive Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $45 million has been awarded to six projects across New York State that will create 227 units of permanent supportive housing in Erie, Tompkins, Oneida, St. Lawrence, and Kings counties for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

“Creating new permanent supportive housing is central to my administration’s work to reduce homelessness across New York State, while simultaneously supporting strong neighborhoods throughout our state,” Governor Hochul said. “When completed, these projects will provide vulnerable New Yorkers with an affordable place to call home and the security and services they need to live safely and successfully in their communities.”

The grants — awarded through a competitive process by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance (HHAP) Program — are an important component of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will help create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York State, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations. The six projects awarded funding will provide housing with on-site support services for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness, including domestic violence survivors, youth aging out of foster care, pregnant/parenting teens, and individuals living with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders and their families.

With these latest awards, HHAP has committed more than $95 million of the $128 million in funding provided in the FY25 Enacted Budget. The projects awarded funding include:

Standing Together Effectively for People by Standing Together Effectively for People (S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P.) - $9.7 million to develop 42 units of permanent supportive housing in Ogdensburg. This project, Knox Street - Building 2, will include new construction of a three-story building, with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, a laundry room, shared common areas, meeting rooms and offices for program staff. Support services will be provided by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P.

- $9.7 million to develop 42 units of permanent supportive housing in Ogdensburg. This project, Knox Street - Building 2, will include new construction of a three-story building, with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, a laundry room, shared common areas, meeting rooms and offices for program staff. Support services will be provided by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc. d/b/a. Arbor Housing Development - $4.2 million to develop 20 units of permanent supportive housing in Ithaca. Part of a larger project, the proposed Stately Apartments consists of the new construction of a single multi-story building featuring laundry facilities, community room, garden, and commercial space. Support services will be provided by Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga.

- $4.2 million to develop 20 units of permanent supportive housing in Ithaca. Part of a larger project, the proposed Stately Apartments consists of the new construction of a single multi-story building featuring laundry facilities, community room, garden, and commercial space. Support services will be provided by Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga. DePaul Properties, Inc. - $7.3 million to develop 39 units of permanent supportive housing in Utica. Columbia Square Apartments proposes the new construction of two large adjacent apartment buildings located on the same city block. Amenities will include central laundry rooms, on-site property management, a community room, in-unit resident storage, an exterior central courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and off-street parking. Support services will be provided by DePaul Community Services, Inc.

- $7.3 million to develop 39 units of permanent supportive housing in Utica. Columbia Square Apartments proposes the new construction of two large adjacent apartment buildings located on the same city block. Amenities will include central laundry rooms, on-site property management, a community room, in-unit resident storage, an exterior central courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and off-street parking. Support services will be provided by DePaul Community Services, Inc. Brownsville Partnership, Inc. - $12 million to develop 81 units of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn. This project, 372 Livonia, proposes the new construction of a 11-story building with community space, including a warming kitchen, as well as a multi-purpose room and outdoor space. Support services will be provided by SCO Family of Services.

- $12 million to develop 81 units of permanent supportive housing in Brooklyn. This project, 372 Livonia, proposes the new construction of a 11-story building with community space, including a warming kitchen, as well as a multi-purpose room and outdoor space. Support services will be provided by SCO Family of Services. Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc. (RSS) - $8.5 million to develop The Meadows of Seneca, which will create 25 units of permanent supportive housing in Ithaca. This application proposes the new construction of a four-story building that will include an exercise room, laundry facilities, and community room. Support services will be provided primarily by RSS, with additional specialized services provided onsite by The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County for survivors of domestic violence.

- $8.5 million to develop The Meadows of Seneca, which will create 25 units of permanent supportive housing in Ithaca. This application proposes the new construction of a four-story building that will include an exercise room, laundry facilities, and community room. Support services will be provided primarily by RSS, with additional specialized services provided onsite by The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County for survivors of domestic violence. DePaul Properties, Inc. - $3.3 million to develop Pan American Square Apartments, which will create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in Buffalo. Support services will be provided by DePaul Community Services, Inc.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to expanding supportive housing options across the state empowers vulnerable New Yorkers to break the cycle of homelessness and build and maintain stable lives. The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in these projects will provide much-needed stable housing and essential support services to individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness across New York State, including frail elderly individuals, youth aging out of foster care, and survivors of domestic violence.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's $45 million investment by our partners at OTDA will provide 227 households the safety and dignity of a bed and a roof over their heads, with supportive services available to help residents grow and thrive, including 40 developed with the assistance of HCR. This will help families in need achieve stability for years to come and is an example of Governor Hochul's focus on ending homelessness and housing insecurity by creating affordable, supportive homes across the State.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive Housing plays an integral role in our efforts to ensure that New Yorkers living with mental illness have the support they can rely on to safely reside in independent settings within the community. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program is providing critical capital for projects that will create new units of specialized housing to support individuals and families living with mental illness.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The Health Department is committed to embracing programs and services that address health concerns such as substance use disorders and domestic violence for individuals and families who face homelessness. We recognize housing as an important social determinant of health and therefore a public health priority. Governor Hochul’s continued leadership will help ensure access to stable, affordable, and supportive housing for all vulnerable New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “This is an important effort that will make a difference for New Yorkers in need by helping them find safe and secure housing and better access services for addiction and other healthcare needs. Housing projects like this are a vital part of the services offered for those impacted by addiction and their families, and we are proud to continue to partner with our sister agencies in support of Governor Hochul’s vision to expand these services throughout New York State and help all New Yorkers live healthier lives.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is prioritizing investments in projects that ensure a high quality of life for our most vulnerable residents while moving us closer to reaching our emission reduction goals. When completed, these modern supportive housing projects will tell the story of how energy efficiency measures can reduce energy usage while providing residents across the state with access to modern, affordable, and healthy living spaces.”

S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. Executive Director David Bayne said, “This project offers direct access to essential support services for the most vulnerable residents in St. Lawrence County who are experiencing homelessness by providing much-needed safe, affordable housing in an effort to help them achieve and maintain stable lives in the community. We are grateful for OTDA’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and the state's steadfast commitment to expanding the supply of permanent supportive housing for vulnerable New Yorkers, and S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. is honored to be the awardee of this contract for St. Lawrence County.”

Arbor Housing and Development President/CEO Susan Bull said, “We are thrilled to be awarded this Homeless Housing and Assistance Program funding for the Stately Apartments, a project that is a collaborative effort with Visum Development Group. HHAP funds will make it possible to bring brand new affordable and much-needed supportive housing to downtown Ithaca.”

DePaul Properties, Inc. President Mark Fuller said, “The support of Governor Hochul, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, and our other community partners and funders has been integral in ensuring the completion of the Columbia Square Apartments in Oneida County and Pan-American Square in Erie County. DePaul looks forward to continuing to uplift vulnerable populations across New York State, providing the housing stability needed for individuals to live with dignity and support.”

Brownsville Partnership, Inc. Executive Director Anita Luckett said, “Hand in hand with our community and long-time partner, SCO Family of Services, the Brownsville Partnership is set to transform a vacant city lot in Brownsville, NY, into supportive housing for formerly homeless youth and young adults aging out of foster care. With funding from New York's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, 372 Livonia will provide 81 homes where young adult households can thrive and build strong futures as they move into adulthood.”

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc. Executive Director William Devita said, “Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc. thanks Governor Hochul and the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for promoting safe, affordable, permanent supportive housing options in New York State. This critical funding will support the development of strong and balanced community with the addition of 25 permanent supportive apartments within a larger development of 70 units in the Southern Tier.”