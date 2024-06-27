Driven by increasing health awareness and technological advancements.

The market's expansion reflects rising consumer demand for nutritious seafood options.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Fin Fish Market by Fish Type, Environment, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 08 - 05,"The global fin fish market size was valued at $6,86 million in 07, and is expected to reach $8,50 million by 05, growing at a CAGR of .5% from 08 to 05. The others segment consist of carps, mackerels, sea bream, and trout is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the global fin fish market in 07, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future. The carps segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the global market in 07, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future as well.

Currently, fin fish is an absolute necessity to meet the food demand and supply. This industry provides high-quality and disease-free fish by rearing fish in an environment that meets the hygiene standards. Fin fish activity is also utilized by industries to conserve the species on the verge of extinction. Moreover, advanced technology enhances the yield of fin fish. The global market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increased health awareness among consumers about the intake of balanced nutrient quantities. In addition, rise in government rules and regulations in different countries that promote fish farming to meet the growth in demand to cope with food insecurities is expected to further boost the market growth. However, increase in water pollution and changes in climatic conditions hamper the fin fish market growth. Moreover, fin fish production is vulnerable to adverse impacts of disease and environmental conditions. Disease outbreaks in recent years have affected farmed Atlantic salmon in Chile, and in several countries in Asia, South America and Africa, resulting in partial or sometimes total loss of production.

Fresh water was the highest revenue-generating segment, accounting for a major share in 07 in Fin Fish Market. Fresh water segment is expected to witness highest growth of .5% during the forecast period, followed by marine water segment at .7%.

Among all the types of fish, the other segment that includes carps mackerels, sea bream, and trout generated maximum revenue in 07. Carps, belonging to the Cyprinidae family, is a very large group of fish that is native to Asia and Europe. The hardiness and adaptability of carps has encouraged the domestication of this species globally. They are being considered as highly prized coarse fish that are difficult to hook.

LAMEA was the second largest market in terms of revenue generation, with almost one-fourth share in 07. This region is further expected to expand at a CAGR of .6% during the forecast period. In North America, fin fish has ceased expanding in recent years, however, in South America it has shown strong and continuous growth, particularly in Brazil and Peru. Technological developments in South America and some countries in South Africa are expected to increase the Fin Fish market growth in LAMEA. Moreover, rapid development in the Middle East, in terms of infrastructure and technology result in growth in the LAMEA market. However, weak economies in Africa hamper the growth of the market in this region.

Fin fish, commonly referred to simply as "fish," are aquatic vertebrates that possess fins and gills. They are a significant source of nutrition and are harvested for consumption, aquaculture, and recreational fishing. Fin fish are categorized into various groups based on their habitat and biological characteristics.

📍𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡:

⚡𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡:

- Inhabit rivers, lakes, and ponds.

- Examples: Salmon, Trout, Catfish, Bass, Tilapia.

⚡𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡:

- Live in oceans and seas.

- Examples: Tuna, Cod, Mackerel, Snapper, Halibut.

⚡𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡:

- Spend most of their lives in saltwater but migrate to freshwater to spawn.

⚡𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡:

- Live in freshwater but migrate to the ocean to spawn.

- Examples: Eels.

📍𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡:

⚡𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧:

- Rich source of complete protein, containing all essential amino acids.

⚡𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚- 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐬:

- Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega- fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and brain function.

⚡𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬:

- Good source of vitamins D and B (riboflavin), calcium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium.

📍𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

⚡𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡:

- Regular consumption of fish, particularly those high in omega- fatty acids, is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure.

⚡𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡:

- Omega- fatty acids in fish support cognitive function and may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

⚡𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡:

- Fish provides calcium and vitamin D, essential for maintaining strong bones.

⚡𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- Omega- fatty acids help reduce inflammation, which is beneficial for conditions like arthritis.

📍𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

⚡𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠:

- Overfishing is a significant concern, leading to the depletion of fish populations and disruption of marine ecosystems.

⚡𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

- Sustainable practices include quotas, protected areas, and selective fishing gear to minimize bycatch.

⚡𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

- Fish farming (aquaculture) is increasingly used to meet the demand for fish. Sustainable aquaculture practices aim to reduce environmental impact and ensure fish welfare.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

⚡𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝:

- Global demand for fish is rising due to growing awareness of its health benefits and the popularity of seafood cuisines.

⚡𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

- Innovations in aquaculture technology are improving the efficiency and sustainability of fish farming.

⚡𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝:

- There is a growing preference for sustainably sourced seafood, with consumers looking for certifications like MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) and ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council).

⚡𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞-𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬:

- The market for value-added fish products, such as ready-to-eat meals, marinated fillets, and fish snacks, is expanding.

📍𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:

⚡𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:

- Changes in sea temperature and acidification affect fish habitats and migration patterns.

⚡𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

- Preventing and managing diseases in farmed fish is crucial for maintaining healthy stocks.

⚡𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Pollution and habitat destruction, such as coral reef damage, threaten fish populations.

Fin fish are a vital part of the global diet and economy, providing essential nutrients and supporting livelihoods. Sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices are crucial to ensuring the long-term availability of these resources. Advances in technology and a focus on sustainability are key to addressing the challenges faced by the fin fish industry. If you need more specific information or data on fin fish, feel free to ask!

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

→ Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to lead the global market, growing at the highest CAGR of .68%, in terms of revenue, from 08 to 05.

→ Based on environment, the fresh water segment occupied around 60.0% of fin fish market share of the total market in 07.

→ Based on fish type, the others segment that includes craps mackerels, sea bream, and trout occupied a major share of the global market in 07, in terms of revenue followed by salmon.

→ China is the largest country, in terms of revenue, in the global market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.% from 08 to 05.

→ Tilapia fish type is expected to witness significant growth of .6%, in terms of revenue, in the fin fish market forecast period.

Major players in the industry have adopted strategies such as acquisition, partnership & agreement, merger, and geographical expansion, to expand their market share and increase profitability.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

. Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

. Cooke Fin Fish Inc.

. Grupo Farallon Fin Fish

. Leroy Seafood Group

. Marine Harvest ASA

. P/F Bakkafrost

. Selonda Fin Fish S.A.

. Stolt Sea Farm

. Tassal Group Limited

. Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

