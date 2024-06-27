Oatmeal Market Forecasted to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research predicts steady growth in the oatmeal market, driven by rising health consciousness and convenient food trends.

The demand for nutritious breakfast options continues to propel the oatmeal market forward.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Oatmeal Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027, the global oatmeal market was valued at $10,475 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,907 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2018 to 2027. The instant oats type accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2017.

📍𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3493

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚀 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞! 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫. 🛍️

The detailed information you provided gives a comprehensive overview of the oatmeal market, highlighting its nutritional benefits and various applications. The factors driving the market growth, such as the increasing preference for healthy meals and changes in food habits, are well articulated. Additionally, the challenges related to substitute products and the opportunities presented by flavored oatmeal and the cosmetics industry are insightful.

The market segmentation based on types and distribution channels provides a clear understanding of the diverse product offerings and consumer access points. The emphasis on the higher growth rate of instant oats and the role of supermarkets in market expansion adds depth to the analysis.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

💡𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥

- Whole Oat Groats: These are minimally processed whole oats.

- Steel Cut Oats: Oats that are chopped into pieces rather than rolled.

- Scottish Oats: Stone-ground oats, providing a unique texture.

- Regular Rolled Oats: Flattened oat grains that are larger and thicker.

- Quick Rolled Oats: Similar to regular rolled oats but cut into smaller pieces for quicker cooking.

- Instant Oats: Precooked and then dried for the fastest preparation.

The prominence of instant oats in the market suggests a growing demand for quick and convenient breakfast options, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

💡𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬

- Hypermarkets: Large retail stores offering a wide range of products.

- Supermarkets: Comprehensive retail stores catering to daily needs.

- Specialty Retailers: Stores specializing in specific products or categories.

- Convenience Stores: Small, easily accessible stores for on-the-go purchases.

- Independent Retailers: Non-chain retailers that operate independently.

The higher growth rate of supermarkets reflects the influence of urbanization trends globally, where consumers often prefer one-stop shopping experiences.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

💡𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Preference for Healthy Meals: Growing awareness and preference for nutritious food choices.

- Changes in Food Habits: Shift towards healthier eating habits.

- Convenience Food Demand: Increasing demand for easy-to-prepare meals.

- High Nutritional Content: Oatmeal's richness in fiber and protein contributing to nutritional intake.

💡𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

- Availability of Substitutes: Competing products like quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, and cornflakes.

- Potential Health Trends: Concerns related to gluten and preferences for gluten-free alternatives.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3493

📍𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

💡𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

- Flavored Oatmeal: Innovations in flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

- Cosmetics Industry: Exploring new applications in the cosmetics sector.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎): $𝟏𝟕,𝟏𝟖𝟔.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

- 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎): $𝟐𝟕,𝟒𝟎𝟓.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧

- 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎): 𝟒.𝟖%

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫’𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

- 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝

- 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

- 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

- 𝐉𝐁𝐒 𝐒/𝐀

- 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

- 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐬, 𝐒.𝐀. 𝐝𝐞 𝐂.𝐕.

- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐳 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

- 𝐓𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

- 𝐖𝐇 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

💡𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

- 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎): 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. (𝟑𝟎% 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞)

- 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧): 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

This comprehensive overview covers various aspects of the oatmeal market, from product types and distribution channels to market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and key players. If you have specific areas or aspects you'd like more detailed information on, feel free to specify!

📍𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dff2ddccff66a9e56ed6c7fcc99c61bc

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.