Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,340 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7437, Fostering the Use of Technology to Uphold Regulatory Effectiveness in Supervision Act

H.R. 7437 would require federal financial regulators to assess how their technological systems prevent them from conducting real-time supervision of regulated entities and how their procurement rules limit the testing of new technologies. Federal financial regulators under the bill include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Federal Reserve, National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). In addition, the bill would require those agencies to jointly report to the Congress every five years on multiple issues, including their use of hardware and software, procurement practices, and information technology workforce.

You just read:

H.R. 7437, Fostering the Use of Technology to Uphold Regulatory Effectiveness in Supervision Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more