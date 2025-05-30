Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of June 2, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of June 2, 2025, include:
- H.R. 787, Plain Language in Contracting Act, as amended
- H.R. 789, Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act, as amended
- H.R. 1621, Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Reporting Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1634, ThinkDIFFERENTLY About Disability Employment Act, as amended
- H.R. 1642, Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025
- H.R. 1804, 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act
- H.R. 1816, WOSB Accountability Act, as amended
- H.R. 3490, Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act of 2025, as amended
- S. 160, Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025
