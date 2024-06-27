Hydrolyzed Collagen Market to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2026, Reports Allied Market Research

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026, driven by rising demand for collagen-based products.

The hydrolyzed collagen market is thriving due to increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global hydrolyzed collagen market size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The hydrolyzed collagen market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of collagen supplements and rising demand for collagen-based products in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is derived from collagen-rich sources like bovine or marine collagen through a process of enzymatic hydrolysis, breaking down collagen proteins into smaller peptides for better absorption. This form of collagen is prized for its bioavailability and ease of digestion, making it a popular choice for dietary supplements and functional food products aimed at supporting joint health, skin elasticity, and overall wellness. The market is characterized by a wide range of product offerings, including collagen powders, capsules, and ready-to-drink beverages, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, advancements in collagen extraction techniques and increasing research and development activities are further driving market expansion. As consumers continue to prioritize health and wellness, the hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is composed of small peptides that is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments obtained from the skin, connective tissues and bones of animals including beef, pig, fish, and more. It is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels, such as online stores, medical stores, and others. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen, which include reducing wrinkles; increasing skin elasticity; repairing skin, hair, and nails; building strong bones; aids muscles repair; prevents muscles loss, revitalizes hair, and promotes stronger & longer nails and more. Thus, all these benefits of hydrolyzed collagen are expected to drive the growth of the market.

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧:

Skin Health: Promotes elasticity and hydration, reducing wrinkles and dryness.

Joint Health: Supports cartilage regeneration, reducing joint pain and improving mobility.

Bone Health: May increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Muscle Mass: Supports muscle repair and growth, beneficial for athletes.

Gut Health: Aids in digestion and helps heal the gut lining.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬:

Dietary Supplements: Available in powders, capsules, and liquid forms.

Beauty Products: Included in creams, serums, and masks for skin benefits.

Food and Beverages: Added to smoothies, coffee, and other recipes for health benefits.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Allergies: Those with allergies to specific animal sources should choose the appropriate type of hydrolyzed collagen.

Quality: Look for high-quality products that are free from contaminants and have been tested for purity.

The global hydrolysed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM), GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hydrolyzed collagen market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦

o Liquid

o Powder

o Capsules

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

o Food

o Health and Nutrition

o Pharmaceutical

o Cosmetics

o Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

- China

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

