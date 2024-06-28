Korman: Austin’s Premier Destination for Engagement Rings
Korman Fine Jewelry proudly announces a $5,000 Honeymoon Giveaway, along with new bridal partners and a vast selection of engagement rings and loose diamonds.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korman Fine Jewelry (Korman), Austin’s engagement ring destination, is celebrating this wedding season with an exciting $5,000 Honeymoon Giveaway. Couples who book and attend a bridal appointment in-store will be automatically entered to win.
Korman proudly introduces two new esteemed bridal designer partners, Tacori and Kwiat. One of the biggest names in the bridal industry, Tacori is renowned for its designer engagement ring settings and intricate craftsmanship, making it an exciting addition to the store’s selection. Kwiat, a diamond partner, offers an innovative, personalized diamond experience. Each Kwiat diamond comes with a unique QR code, allowing couples to watch their diamond's journey from rough stone to completed ring.
A staple in Austin’s jewelry scene since 1973 and owned by Kat and Larry Stokes since 2018, Korman brings unparalleled expertise. The Stokes bring a lifetime of jewelry experience, including firsthand knowledge of the diamond mining process from mine to design, having traveled to Africa to witness it firsthand with sightholder partner Grandview Klein.
With a global network of diamond partners and master jewelers on-site, Korman excels in creating bespoke engagement rings tailored to each couple's vision. Their GIA and AJP certified staff offer personalized guidance, guaranteeing that every ring is as unique as the love story it represents. Korman also provides a Lifetime Upgrade Program for natural diamonds, allowing customers to trade in their diamond for an upgrade at any time, guaranteeing 100% satisfaction.
For over 50 years, Korman has upheld a legacy of integrity, community involvement, and exceptional quality and service in Austin, earning the namesake "Where Austin Gets Engaged." Kat and Larry Stokes continue this tradition, providing expert knowledge and personalized service to commemorate life's milestones, from custom engagement rings to retirement watches. Korman remains dedicated to ensuring every special moment is unforgettable.
The $5,000 Honeymoon Giveaway will conclude on the final day of Korman's Wedding Band event, Saturday, October 26, 2024.
About Korman Fine Jewelry
From Korman's humble beginnings in 1973 to today, Korman has become Austin's luxury jewelry destination, offering a hand-curated selection of designer jewelry, the finest diamonds and Swiss timepieces in Central Texas. Since becoming owners in 2018, Kat and Larry Stokes have upheld the legacy of integrity, community and superlative quality and service as their pillars of success. Keeping true to Korman's roots, our new flagship location will open in the fall of 2024 at 29th & Lamar, embodying a timeless and contemporary design in collaboration with Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. We will house a selection of the finest jewels from designers and diamond cutters from all over the world, in addition to our partnerships with the top Swiss timepiece manufacturers and a world-class Rolex service center. Our jewelry social house is always abuzz as we 'Celebrate Every Day'. This has become our ethos as we come alongside our clients to pair them with memorable and special pieces that crystalize moments and milestones in their life. Independently owned and operated for over 50 years, Korman is a member of the Longhorn Business Network and a pillar in the Austin community.
