Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 27, 2024

House Bill 73 PN 2125 (Kerwin): Creates the “Operation Inherent Resolve veterans” vehicle registration plate.

Senate Bill 645 PN 1789 (Hughes): Amends Title 53, providing for a ten year limitation for adverse possession for lands used as community gardens in a city of the first class. The bill was approved 42-7.

Senate Bill 840 PN 1676 (Brown): Creates the Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders Act, establishing a permanent Alzheimer’s Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) Office and ADRD Advisory Committee within the Department of Aging.

Senate Bill 913 PN 1788 (Langerholc): This bill prohibits students under the age of 18 from receiving virtual mental health services in school from someone who is not a licensed mental health care professional in the Commonwealth without prior consent from their parent. The bill was passed 28-21, along party lines.

Senate Bill 1031 PN 1317 (A. Williams): This bill amends the Cosmetology Law to de-license natural hair braiders and provide for natural hair braiding requirements.

House Bill 1760 PN 2144 (Hanbidge): This legislation expands the Slayer Statute (20 Pa. C.S. 88) to include elder abuse by prohibiting individuals convicted of elder abuse from acquiring any property or benefits because of the death of the abused elder.

House Bill 829 PN 3417 (Gergley): Amends the Liquor Code (P.L. 90, Act 21 of 1951) to allow for employees of different tiers of the alcohol manufacturing, distribution, and retails system to be employed by other tiers of the system. Also allows for owners of manufactures to be employed by retail licensees.

Amendment A05284 was offered by Senator Santarsiero that makes a clarification that limited wineries are permitted to advertise quantity discounts to the general public. The amendment was adopted 47-2 and the bill was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Senate Bill 1260 PN 1738 (Santarsiero): Prohibits the State Treasurer, the State Employees’ Retirement System, the Public School Employees’ Retirement System and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System from boycotting or divesting from Israel; and prohibiting funding to an institution of higher education that engages in a boycott against or divestment from Israel. The bill was approved 41-7.