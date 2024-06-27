Rural connectivity benefits people, economy

CANADA, June 27 - A new report by BC Stats has found that connecting underserved rural and remote communities to high-speed internet brings significant economic benefits to people throughout British Columbia.

The Rural B.C. Connectivity Benefits study forecasts that the Province’s investment yields more than $8 in economic growth for every $1 invested and will benefit more than 73,000 rural households.

Increasing access to high-speed internet for people in rural and remote communities also improves quality of life and access to services. For people who are connected to high-speed internet for the first time, being able to digitally connect with friends and family, attend online educational courses, or do telehealth appointments can be life-changing.

The report includes three case studies of how communities have benefited from connectivity.

With the connection to high-speed internet in June 2023, Chawathil First Nation members can now move back to their community in the Fraser Valley to connect with family and the land, while still being able to work and learn remotely.

The Province’s $5-million connectivity investment on Haida Gwaii supported a local filmmaker-entrepreneur in launching several new businesses and hiring local people, something that was not possible with slower internet speeds.

Increased internet capacity in the Village of Granville supports tele-pharmacy services for the community.

The study forecasts the Province’s investment of nearly $290 million in 132 rural connectivity projects will generate $2.5 billion in short- and-long term economic benefits, or nearly $14,000 per connected person. The provincial funding also leveraged more than $800 million from other sources, which equals $1.1 billion in total funding for broadband internet projects in rural B.C.

Other short-term economic benefits that occur during the infrastructure building phase needed to deliver high-speed internet include a nearly $224-million increase in GDP, 1,820 jobs generated, and $66 million in provincial tax revenue.

The Rural B.C. Connectivity Benefits Study builds on findings from previous regional connectivity reports: the Coastal B.C. study released earlier in 2024, the northern and Interior B.C. reports released in 2023, and the Kootenay report released in 2022.

Quick Facts:

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest up to $830 million ($415 million each) to expand high-speed internet services.

B.C.’s commitment is to connect all remaining under-served households in B.C. by 2027.

Since 2017, the B.C. government has invested $584 million into expanding high-speed internet and cellular services in the province.

Increasing connectivity supports Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future.

Learn More:

Read the full report: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20534

Link to Chawathil First Nation video: https://youtu.be/iFSAgGGKBug?si=JiwPFWAD9HdzrB4e

Link to Haida Gwaii video: https://youtu.be/petLyeqgpJo?si=o9T5TBPLHi2e9TLv

Link to Village of Granisle video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e03Vo4LsYDs&t=17s

Connectivity in B.C.: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

To learn more about Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Clean_and_Competitive.pdf