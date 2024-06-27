B.C.’s future powered by clean energy

CANADA, June 27 - George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“Through our work with First Nations, utilities and the people of British Columbia, our strategy will provide clean energy that communities are eager to use. Projects like the call for power, BC Hydro’s expanded capital plan and the B.C. Hydrogen Strategy create new and expanding job opportunities. By working together, we will reduce emissions and protect the environment while realizing our vision for a province powered by made-in-B.C. clean energy.”

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation –

“Taken together, BC Hydro’s call for power and its 10-year capital plan will generate nearly $40 billion for the B.C. economy and support, on average, between 11,300 and 14,000 jobs annually. The Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future lays out the importance of a clean economy in action, and this is just one example of how powering our future with clean energy will also power new jobs and opportunities for people, businesses, communities and First Nations throughout our province.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing –

“We’re committed to delivering affordable homes for people living and working in British Columbia. The changes BC Hydro is making to streamline new connections to the grid, and the work it is doing with local governments to explore ways to improve timelines on building infrastructure, will speed up housing developments and help people get into homes faster.“

Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro –

“At BC Hydro, we have a critical role in supporting the clean-energy transition in B.C., and we know that investing in our system today puts us on the path of meeting tomorrow’s needs. That’s why we’re taking a series of decisive actions to source the clean electricity needed, build out our infrastructure to meet future demand, and invest in electricity efficiency to provide our customers with more choice and flexibility through new programs, tools and incentives that will help them save energy and money.”

Cody Gatzke, business manager and financial secretary, Local 258 IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) –

“With B.C. forecasting a 15% increase in electricity demand by 2030, the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation has unveiled an ambitious clean-energy strategy. Amid skilled labour shortages, we are committed to assisting both BC Hydro and the private sector by supplying and training skilled workers. Local 258 IBEW fully supports small-scale community projects that eliminate diesel generation and create meaningful opportunities for local communities.”

Michael Goehring, president and CEO, Mining Association of BC –

“B.C.’s Clean Energy Strategy is a step in the right direction with its focus on working with industry to develop a new approach to plan and build urgently needed transmission infrastructure to connect new industrial loads like critical mineral mines to the electricity grid. The development of 17 critical mineral projects, $36 billion in new investment, and tens of thousands of jobs depend on BC Hydro’s ability to deliver timely and reliable transmission infrastructure and clean, competitively priced electricity that is there when it’s needed. We look forward to working together with government and BC Hydro to execute this strategy and unlock our critical minerals potential for the people and prosperity of British Columbia.”

Tom Hackney, policy adviser, BC Sustainable Energy Association –

“The BC Sustainable Energy Association strongly supports the vision of Powering Our Future and its practical approach to achieving a low-carbon energy system in B.C. Powering Our Future responsibly addresses the need of future generations for climate mitigation, while recognizing the current need for an orderly, cost-effective energy transition and reconciliation with Aboriginal Peoples.”

Mike Hurley, mayor, Burnaby –

“In Burnaby and other communities all over British Columbia, we seek to be leaders in the transition away from carbon-intensive energy. The Province’s clean-energy plan, together with BC Hydro solar rebates, energy-efficiency programs, adoption of alternative low-carbon energy, higher municipal standards for buildings and actions to speed up new customer connections, are essential steps on our shared journey to a more sustainable future.”

Graeme Hutchison, president, MoveUP (The Movement of United Professionals) –

“MoveUP commends the B.C. government for creating a vision for B.C. and for our energy needs. A vision to keep making life more affordable for people in B.C. A vision to ensure we build the public power we need now and for our future. Most importantly, a vision that sees real solutions for climate change and ensures a future for workers in the electricity sector and the clean natural-gas sector.”

Matt MacInnis, president, Electrical Contractors Association of B.C. –

“ECABC supports the Province’s climate-action strategy, led by a strong focus on increased electrification of our homes, infrastructure, industrial facilities and transportation network. There is a tremendous amount of construction to be done between now and 2050 to achieve our climate goals and BC Hydro’s $36-billion capital plan is a strong first step. ECABC looks forward to continuing to work with the provincial government to ensure the construction sector has the skilled workers and supports necessary to successfully deliver B.C.’s Clean Energy Strategy.”

Chris Palliser, community manager, Shift –

“We, as residents of B.C. and a climate solution-focused business in B.C., applaud this incredible announcement from BC Hydro. They are standing by their word in the fight against climate change, their goals of grid reliability, and keeping energy costs low for residents of B.C. When you combine these new rebates with the current Greener Homes 0% interest loan program, going solar in B.C. continues to be more affordable and accessible than ever. We at Shift look forward to doing our part, to help create a more resilient grid for this province.”

Ferio Pugliese, senior vice-president, Parkland –

“Parkland serves the essential needs of British Columbians every day, providing our customers with the essential fuels they depend on. We are innovators and leaders, creating low-carbon fuels at our Burnaby refinery and operating one of the province’s largest ultra-fast EV charging networks. We are pleased to see the government’s announcement on the Clean Energy Strategy and the vital role biofuels will play in decarbonizing transportation.”

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy Association of British Columbia –

“By prioritizing collaborative initiatives with First Nations and industry, B.C. is paving the way for a future where clean-energy innovation drives economic growth and environmental stewardship. Investments in renewable-energy projects not only enhance our competitive edge but also ensure long-term sustainability, positioning B.C. as a leader in the global clean energy transition. The new Powering Our Future clean-energy plan is an encouraging next step in bolstering B.C.’s status as a clean-energy superpower, leveraging the decreasing cost of renewables to create a competitive clean economy founded on good jobs, meaningful reconciliation, and affordable renewable electricity.”

Chris Severson-Baker, executive director, Pembina Institute –

“B.C.’s Clean Energy Strategy presents a hopeful and practical vision for the province's energy future with elements that support clean-economy growth. We are pleased to see the commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and guidelines to get there. This strategy forms a strong foundation for a future energy plan.”

Merran Smith, president, New Economy Canada –

“New Economy Canada members applaud the provincial government’s Powering Our Future strategy, including plans to double B.C.’s supply of clean electricity by 2050. Getting a plan in place quickly to supply this power will be a critical move to help the province achieve energy security, affordability and reliability in a fast-moving world. New Economy Canada members are excited to continue to invest, innovate and hire in B.C. As this work advances to lay a foundation for a secure, affordable, reliable and clean energy mix, we look forward to working together to help British Columbians compete and win.”

Ian Thomson, president, Advanced Biofuels Canada –

“The updated B.C. clean-energy strategy continues the Province’s climate action leadership by setting higher targets for the production of the clean fuels in B.C., and leading North America in advancing requirements for the use of sustainable aviation fuels.”

Ivette Vera-Perez, president and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen Association –

“I wholeheartedly support British Columbia’s robust commitment to clean energy, particularly its focus on advancing hydrogen technology. The Province’s strategic efforts to develop regional hydrogen hubs, coupled with significant investments in hydrogen infrastructure, position B.C. as a leader in the clean-energy transition. This dedication not only promotes the reduction of emissions in key sectors but also fosters economic growth and job creation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with B.C. to drive innovation and expand the hydrogen economy, contributing to a sustainable and energy-independent future.”

Josh White, general manager, planning, design and sustainability, City of Vancouver –

“B.C.’s Clean Energy Strategy puts clean electricity front and centre as a key solution to B.C.’s climate and affordability challenges. The City of Vancouver looks forward to contributing to the next steps and helping figure out how to double the electricity system in the next 25 years, and how the electricity system will be complemented with renewable gas, hydrogen and other clean-energy sources.”

Mark Zacharias, executive director, Clean Energy Canada –

“For many decades now, B.C. has been in the enviable position of having abundant, affordable renewable electricity thanks to forward-looking planning and investments. We are pleased to see a commitment in Powering Our Future to a comprehensive energy plan to secure the clean, affordable energy needed for B.C. residents and to power economic growth in the coming years.”