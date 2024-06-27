Inside NYS Aging: Issue 29 (July 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 29 (July 2024)

|
Summer is Here with Record-Setting Extreme Heat
NYSOFA offers resources, tips to help older adults
After the record-setting temperatures in June, it’s no surprise that summer is officially here. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat is increasing in the United States and is projected to be more frequent and intense. This poses a serious threat to older adults and those with chronic diseases who are at the highest risk for heat-related illness.
“It’s more important than ever for older adults and their families to know the dangers and to prepare prior to extreme heat,” says NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Older adults and individuals who are low-income, live alone, drink alcohol or have chronic conditions are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Additionally, certain medications may increase your risk to heat-related illness, so speak to your doctor or pharmacist. Whether you are an older adult or a caregiver for older family members and friends, make sure to take precautions and check in on the people in your life who may be vulnerable.”
Resources and News
-
Ahead of the record-setting temperatures in June, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a press release containing state resources to help New Yorkers prepare for the heat. View the Governor’s press release here.
-
Additionally, NYSOFA has an extreme-heat resource page that provides helpful information for older adults and caregivers. View the extreme heat resource page here.
- During June’s extreme-heat event, Director Olsen took to the airwaves of WCBS radio to talk about ways that older adults and caregivers can stay safe. Listen to the broadcast here.
NYSOFA Shows Its PRIDE
NYSOFA works continuously to support diverse populations of older adults, and we were proud to recognize Pride Month in June. In fact, for the first time, NYSOFA employees marched in the Pride Center of the Capital Region’s Pride Parade – and we look forward to making this an ongoing tradition.
Nearly three million LGBTQ+ people are age 50 and older in the U.S. This population will grow to nearly seven million by 2030. Of the estimated 800,000 LGBTQ+ adults in New York State, nearly one-third – or 28 percent – are over the age of 50. NYSOFA’s continuous efforts to improve support for LGBTQ+ older adults is pivotal: as more people feel comfortable publicly disclosing their identities, it is expected that the population of LGBTQ+ older adults will increase over time.
To further support LGBTQ+ older adults, NYSOFA created the New York State LGBTQ+ Resource Guide for Older Adults and Aging Services Networks. This recently updated resource guide provides background on the unique service needs of LGBTQ+ older adults, along with a comprehensive statewide directory of over 200 organizations who specialize in LGBTQ+-inclusive services. It identifies trusted organizations that provide a range of services and supports, from nutrition to legal advocacy, home and community-based care, long term care, health services, social supports, and much more.
New York’s Caregiver Portal and LGBTQ+ Caregivers
New York’s Caregiver Portal (powered by Trualta) is a caregiver education and support platform available at no cost to any unpaid caregiver in New York State. LGBTQ+ caregivers are substantially more at risk for burnout and face difficulties navigating advanced care planning. The portal offers several classes tailored to caregivers who identify as LGBTQ+ and/or for caregivers who are providing support for an older adult who identifies as LGBTQ+. There is also a community chat room designated for LGBTQ+ individuals to connect around caregiving and share resources. Learn more and create an account at https://newyork-caregivers.com/.
Download and share this flyer promoting LGBTQ+ offerings through the portal
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge
— and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
Home Care Association and Cornell University Seek Your Input on Survey to Support Medication Management
The Home Care Association of New York State (HCA), in partnership with Cornell University, is asking providers to complete a survey collecting your insights and experiences on current challenges, barriers, and solutions to improve medication management for older adults with cognitive impairments.
This major research initiative is intended to support medication management for older adults with cognitive impairment who receive care at home. The collective goal is to improve medication management in New York State by innovation on state policies and practices.
This survey is confidential and voluntary. You can learn more by reading the linked consent form prior to clicking the survey link here.
The survey will take less than twenty minutes.
Please submit surveys by July 22.
For any questions, please contact Rebecca Fuller Gray, HCA EVP for Clinical and Program Affairs (rgray@hcanys.org), or Grace Moser (egm74@cornell.edu), or Dr. Rana Zadeh (rzadeh@cornell.edu).
You will have the option to enter a raffle for a $25 electronic gift card. Approximately forty gift cards will be raffled!
GetSetUp: An Online Community for Older Adults
Spectrum News, NYSOFA Livestream showcase benefits
GetSetUp (GSU) is an online community of older adults who want to learn, connect with others, and unlock new life experiences. The platform offers live programming taught by peers who are experts in their field, social hours hosted by community members, and special events with speakers who directly address areas of interest to older adults.
Thanks to a partnership with NYSOFA, GetSetUp is available to any older adult in New York State free of charge. Over 400,000 New Yorkers have experienced the benefits – people like Reid Henry, of Niagara Falls. Henry, a ceramic designer by trade, recently talked with Spectrum News about the benefits of GetSetUp.
"They're very helpful. Not only informative, but also genuine, you know. It combats isolation. And I think this gives people a sense of purpose and you can focus on doing something productive rather than sitting around and being unhappy," he said.
Watch the Segment
In Case You Missed It: NYSOFA’s Livestream with GSU
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen recently hosted a livestream with GetSetup Co-Founder Lawrence Kosick. They talked about the platform and how you can get started accessing it through NYSOFA. Deana Neibert – a GetSetUp guide, who teaches classes – also joins the discussion.
Watch the Livestream
Recognizing Americans with Disabilities Month in July
July 26, 2024 is the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ADA of 1990 was the first-ever codified federal legislation to provide comprehensive civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities in the areas of employment, state and local government services, public accommodations, transportation, and telecommunications.
New York State has an estimated 3,725,215 adults with disabilities. This is equal to about 25 percent of the population, which means that approximately 1 in 4 adults has a disability. As individuals age, the chances of acquiring a disability increase. Many older adults don’t identify as having a disability but qualify for protection under the ADA, based on functional impairment.
For her column in July, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott reflects on the importance of this landmark law and resources to help older adults with disabilities.
Read the Article
Wait – Applesauce Brownies?
It may sound like a crazy combination for a healthy dessert, but trust us, these brownies are delicious and nutritious! Join Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman and learn how to make this amazing delicacy during the June 28 edition of NYSOFA’s monthly SNAP-Ed New York cooking demo, What’s Cooking With NYSOFA. SNAP-Ed New York features recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and nutritious – brought to you by NYSOFA Registered Dietitians who are experts in the dietary needs of older adults.
NYSOFA Joins DEC to Promote Recreational Opportunities for People of All Ages and Abilities
In June, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced a new easy-to-use map of accessible recreation features and the completion of more than $5 million in recreation upgrades to enhance the experience of persons with disabilities who access DEC’s lands and services.
The Accessible Recreation Destinations Map is designed to showcase wheelchair-accessible features at education centers, campgrounds and day use areas, waterway access sites, and trails, among other features.
NYSOFA joined DEC in the announcement and encourages our aging services partners to promote this vital resource for healthy aging.
“In 2017, New York was designated as the first age-friendly state in the nation by meeting eight important features, including outdoor spaces and social inclusion,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “I applaud the DEC for their continuous efforts to increase outdoor recreational accessibility for New Yorkers of all ages and abilities, continuing to build on New York’s promise as an age-friendly and inclusive state.”
DEC provides additional programs to support people with disabilities, including discounts for outdoor recreation, free/reduced fee sporting licenses, permits and accommodations for hunters with disabilities, and Motorized Access Permits for People with Disabilities (MAPPWD) for people with qualifying disabilities. Learn more about Accessible Recreation at DEC’s website.
View the full DEC announcement here.
Attention Onondaga County and Nearby Residents: Family-Friendly Fishing Event Includes Adaptive Tools
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Onondaga County Parks are hosting an all-ages, all-levels, and all-abilities family-friendly fishing event on July 9 to let guests explore the world of fishing, including adaptive tools to help people fish! This is a great intergenerational activity to share in your community. See the flyer here for details.
Power Lift LIVE: Join the Discussion on Older Adults and Strength Training on July 18
On the next LIVE with Greg, discover how one Capital Region man is changing the lives of older New Yorkers through strength training, power lifting, and gearing his business to individuals older than 50.
LIVE with Greg is our monthly social media livestream (on YouTube) hosted by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. Director Olsen’s guest on July 18 at 1 p.m. is personal trainer Derek Gelato. Join us to learn more about the benefits of strength training, meet some amazing older-adult power lifters at his gym, and find out how you can pursue a strength training fitness path that is safe and effective.
Watch LIVE Here on July 18 at 1 p.m.
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
