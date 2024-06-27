Inside NYS Aging: Issue 29 (July 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 29 (July 2024)



Summer is Here with Record-Setting Extreme Heat

NYSOFA offers resources, tips to help older adults



After the record-setting temperatures in June, it’s no surprise that summer is officially here. According to the



“It’s more important than ever for older adults and their families to know the dangers and to prepare prior to extreme heat,” says NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Older adults and individuals who are low-income, live alone, drink alcohol or have chronic conditions are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Additionally, certain medications may increase your risk to heat-related illness, so speak to your doctor or pharmacist. Whether you are an older adult or a caregiver for older family members and friends, make sure to take precautions and check in on the people in your life who may be vulnerable.” After the record-setting temperatures in June, it’s no surprise that summer is officially here. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat is increasing in the United States and is projected to be more frequent and intense. This poses a serious threat to older adults and those with chronic diseases who are at the highest risk for heat-related illness.“It’s more important than ever for older adults and their families to know the dangers and to prepare prior to extreme heat,” says NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Older adults and individuals who are low-income, live alone, drink alcohol or have chronic conditions are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Additionally, certain medications may increase your risk to heat-related illness, so speak to your doctor or pharmacist. Whether you are an older adult or a caregiver for older family members and friends, make sure to take precautions and check in on the people in your life who may be vulnerable.” Resources and News

Ahead of the record-setting temperatures in June, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a press release containing state resources to help New Yorkers prepare for the heat. View the Governor’s press release here



Additionally, NYSOFA has an extreme-heat resource page that provides helpful information for older adults and caregivers. View the extreme heat resource page here



During June’s extreme-heat event, Director Olsen took to the airwaves of WCBS radio to talk about ways that older adults and caregivers can stay safe. Listen to the broadcast here