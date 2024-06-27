LinktoEXPERT and JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting Partner to Empower Businesses Through Strategic Collaboration

Joanne Weiland, CEO of LinktoEXPERT Glenna Gonzalez, CEO of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joanne Weiland, a visionary strategist and three-time #1 International Bestselling Author, has transformed how experts enhance their digital presence. Renowned as an influential industry innovator, Joanne is dedicated to simplifying success through collaboration and masterminding. Her mission is to empower others to pursue their passions and find joy in their work. With a gift for mentoring and a firm belief in making life simple, enjoyable, and prosperous, Joanne catalyzes profound transformations.

Joanne Weiland enjoyed traveling throughout North America and the Caribbean for two decades, creating global alliances, facilitating executive briefings, connecting technicians with others in their field, training sales representatives, developing and executing marketing programs and campaigns, and optimizing supply chains for just-in-time inventory. Yet, a prevailing theme among the executives she encountered deeply troubled her: 95% never acted on their innovative ideas.

Upon investigating further, Joanne discovered that many had been discouraged from pursuing their ideas after facing skepticism from colleagues or loved ones. Common responses included, "Why change when you're already successful?" Occasionally, these executives attempted to implement their ideas with relatives or acquaintances lacking expertise in the relevant fields, often resulting in stalled projects and missed opportunities. However, a resilient 5% achieved remarkable success by recognizing the importance of hiring experts for assistance.

Inspired by Norman Vincent Peale, who emphasized the principle of "finding a need and filling it," Joanne became determined to address the needs of executives seeking expert consultants. In 2002, she founded Commanding View, Inc., with a mission to Connect Consultants with Companies.

LinktoEXPERT is a global network with expert consultants, speakers, coaches, trainers, event professionals, and executives. The platform features an advanced search engine, detailed profiles, and video previews, all designed to help executives swiftly discover ideal experts. Additionally, executives can connect and collaborate with peers who have tackled similar challenges, ensuring they have the best resources at their fingertips.

About Glenna Gonzalez, CEO of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC

With a Master's in Business Administration and extensive experience in Business Development, Glenna has had the privilege of collaborating with small and large corporations. Over the years, her career has encompassed diverse roles, including HR & Senior Talent Advising for Senior Management and C-Suite Level positions. However, her expertise resides in the Marketing & Business Development realm, where she has dedicated over 10 years as both a freelancer and an employee. Now, she can leverage the skills of a dedicated team as well. 'Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight' is a magazine that she and her team publish to spotlight Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners.

Glenna, a member of the Public Relations Society of America in both the NC and NY Chapters, recently seized an opportunity to connect with senior executives from Amazon, Forbes, CNN, NBC, Ruder Finn, and other influential organizations during her chapter meeting in NY. She firmly believes in the transformative power of networking for both herself and her clients, leading to her collaboration with LinktoEXPERT, founded by Joanne Weiland.

Driven by this belief, she is enthusiastic about leveraging her newfound connections and expertise to benefit her clients, supported by a proficient team specializing in Lead Generation and Business Development. Her services are tailored to suit businesses of all sizes with affordability in mind. At JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, Glenna is dedicated to empowering businesses through enhanced exposure opportunities and strategic collaborations with mentors and like-minded organizations sharing similar missions, goals, and values.

