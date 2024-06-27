NoCoast MLS partners with MLS Grid to manage real estate data feeds

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iowa Association of REALTORS® and NoCoast MLS have begun using MLS Grid to deliver and standardize data delivery for its members.

The move makes NoCoast MLS the third MLS to move to MLS Grid in recent months; continuing MLS Grid’s goal to create marketplace efficiency by streamlining data transfers across real estate markets nationwide and provide standardized vendor licenses.

With more than 500 MLSs operating nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from multiple markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services, and brokerage management systems.

“NoCoast is committed to find ways to best serve our members,” said Les Sulgove, NoCoast MLS Director. “With the help of MLS Grid, we’ll be able to provide a faster process for data licensing, billing, distribution, and online compliance."

“All MLSs face similar pain points with managing data feeds and licensing. By simplifying the process, MLS Grid saves MLS staff significant time and resources,” said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. “We help MLSs, brokers, and tech companies work efficiently together to achieve a common goal as well as implement the increasingly important RESO data standards.”

About Iowa Association of REALTORS®

The Iowa Association of REALTORS® is the leading advocate for more than 8,200 real estate professionals in Iowa. The association has a mission of providing members with innovative MLS services and programs through NoCoast MLS. It places an emphasis on professionalism and ethical real estate practices.



About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

