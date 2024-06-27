FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office to Host Workshop for Total Loss Claims on June 29

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is hosting a workshop in Mora, New Mexico, focused on supporting individuals who experienced a total loss resulting from the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Attendees can file a Notice of Loss, complete and submit documentation, and/or check the status of their total loss claims.

Mora Total Loss Claims Workshop

WHEN: June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MT

WHERE: Mora VFW, 2825 New Mexico Highway 518 (mile marker 28.5), Mora, New Mexico 87732

If possible, those planning to attend the event should bring the following documentation:

Pre-and post-fire photos (all exterior elevations if available, interior photos of as many rooms as possible. Any photo showing the interior and exterior i.e., family picnics, birthday parties, holidays, etc.)

Debris photos

Structure longitude and latitude

Driver’s license

Warranty deeds

Insurance information

Total loss claims are for primary or secondary dwellings and outbuildings that sustained damage beyond repair as a result of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Those who experienced damage that did not result in a total loss are encouraged to attend Advocate Connects or an Advocate Resource Fair. Details about those events can be found on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Facebook Events Page.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim if they haven’t already. Per the Hermit’s Peak Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $848.9 million to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.